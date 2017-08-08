Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A strike from Lucas Dawson on the stroke of half time earned Chester FC their first point of the new National League season against AFC Fylde.

Dawson sidefooted home from 16 yards on 45 minutes, cancelling out Jack Muldoon’s opener just 60 seconds beforehand as Chester earned a deserved share of the spoils from pulsating clash.

After being forced to watch on as the rest of the National League got their seasons under way on Saturday, Chester finally had the chance to get going in front of a home crowd, facing a Fylde side still in buoyant mood after running away with the National League North title last season.

The Coasters began their campaign in non-league football’s top tier with a 2-2 draw at home to Boreham Wood and were targeting their first three-point haul as a National League side.

After a dismal end to last season, Chester boss Jon McCarthy worked dilligently over the summer to bring in a number of quality additions and add more leaders to his squad. And Blues fans would get their first look at the new additions in competitive action, with Kingsley James making his return in blue and white while Ross Hannah had to settle for a place on the bench.

Earlier in the day the Blues had completed the loan signing of Burnley goalkeeper Conor Mitchell on a deal until January 1, and he started in place of Alex Lynch who had to be content with a place among the substitutes.

The first half began as it would go on, played at a frenetic pace.

Former Wrexham man Sam Finley fooled everyone on seven minutes when he lashed a fine effort inches over Mitchell’s crossbar, with the ball rippling down the back of the net to, briefly, panic some Blues fans.

But Chester were looking good coming forward, if a little exposed at the back on occasion.

The central midfield duo of James and Paul Turnbull were driving play forward while Dawson was revelling in his new found role on the right of midfield.

The hard-working Harry White and a lively James Akintunde were asking questions of the Fylde backline and both went close to latching on to some inviting deliveries as Chester pushed forward.

At the other end Henry Jones should have done better with a weak header while Turnbull nodded over from eight yards for Chester after latching on to an inswinging Craig Mahon cross from the right.

Jones was guilty of more profligacy on 25 minutes when he headed wide when unmarked from a pin-point cross from former Chester man Andy Bond.

The game was end-to-end and White, a thorn in the side of Fylde in the opening 45 minutes, headed over from eight yards after a superb whipped delivery from the industrious Turnbull.

Akintunde slid a Rowe-Turner cross just wide before Chester were left off the hook when Jonny Smith sidefooted wide from 10 yards with the goal at his mercy after Fylde had caught the Blues cold on the break.

But the deadlock was broken a minute before half time when Muldoon swept home a Finley cross from the right to send the travelling band of Fylde fans delirious.

It was a sickener for the Blues so close to the break but they didn’t sulk and were back on level terms less than 60 seconds later.

James broke from midfield before sliding a square pass to Dawson who sidefooted into the bottom right corner to restore parity and send the Blues in to the changing room with a scoreline deserving of their hard work.

Chester started the second period in positive fashion and White went close when he swivelled superbly on the ball and curled an 18-yard effort inches wide of Rhys Taylor’s right-hand post just a minute after the restart.

But Fylde regained composure and put some real pressure on the Blues, moving the ball around well but failed to make any real inroads, although Andy Halls had to be alert to clear a Bond cross that had made its way into the six-yard box for a lurking Danny Rowe.

But Chester rode the storm and punctured the pressure and Akintunde did well to spin his man on the hour mark and fire an effort from 20 yards which was gathered by Taylor.

It was to be Akintunde’s last contribution of the evening as he was replaced by Hannah on 64 minutes, with the returning Blues striker receiving a heroes welcome upon his homecoming after his summer move from Barrow.

Nyal Bell enetered the fray on 72 minutes as Blues boss McCarthy looked to add ignite his forward line, replacing the hard working White, a player whose endeavour and commitment look set to make him a fans favourite.

The second half wasn’t proving as pulsating as the first, although Fylde continued to look dangerous with every advance into Chester’s final third.

Rowe fired hard and low just past Mitchell’s right-hand post before Lewis Montrose thundered a 25 yard effort just over the crossbar as Fylde pushed for a winner against a Blues side that were losing their way slightly in the final 20 minutes.

The final five minutes proved to be open stuff.

First, Mitchell had to produce a stunning one-handed save to tip fizzing Finley strike around the post before Hannah skipped the challenge of an onrushing Taylor but couldn’t turn it home. Had he gone down under Taylor’s challenge it would have almost certainly been a spot kick.

And Fylde kept coming at the other end with the Blues living on their nerves as Jones and Smith stretched them out wide.

But there was to be no late drama as the Blues held on to get their first points of the new season on the board.

MATCH FACTS

Chester: Mitchell, Halls, Rowe-Turner, Astles, McCombe, James, Turnbull, Dawson, Mahon (Chapell 82), White (Bell 72), Akintunde (Hannah 64). Subs: Lynch, Davies.

Bookings:

Goals: Dawson 45.

AFC Fylde: Taylor, Montrose, Francis-Angol, Langley, Tunnicliffe, Bond, Finley, Rowe (Hardy 82), Muldoon, Smith, Jones. Subs: Lynch, Grand, Blinkhorn, Ezwele.

Bookings: Langley, Francis-Angol.

Goals: Muldoon 44.

Referee: Daniel Middleton.

Attendance: 2,223.

Star man : Harry White - Worked tremendously hard winning his headers, second balls and running the channels and tested the keeper when he had the chance. Has potential to be a big hit with the Blues.