It's been a while since we brought you a Chester FC Daily Digest.

But today's edition is a busy one, so let's cracking.

Eight managers gone

If you want job security, it's best not becoming a manager of a Vanarama National League club.

Steve Davis' departure from struggling Leyton Orient means eight non-league top-flight bosses have been sacked since the 2017-18 campaign kicked-off.

That's significantly more than in the Premier League (4), the Championship (2), and League One (4) and League Two (3).

The men to lose their jobs along with Davis? That would be Richard Money (Solihull Moors), Micky Moore (Barrow AFC), Liam McDonald (Solihull), Jon McCarthy (Chester), Adam Lockwood (Guiseley), Paul Cox (Barrow) and Kevin Nicholson (Torquay United).

(Image: Nicola Cooper, www.nicspics.co.uk)

Orient welcome the Blues to Brisbane Road next Tuesday (November 21) and they will hope to have a new man in place before then.

For Chester manager Marcus Bignot, it will be a case of trying to get some of his walking wounded back out on to the pitch.

Reece Hall-Johnson became the latest injury victim went he came off in the cross-border derby defeat to Wrexham .

We caught up with the on-loan Grimsby Town full-back earlier today to find out how he's getting on in his recovery...

Build Bignot's Budget

Hall-Johnson is one of six signings made by Bignot since he took over the Chester Swansway Stadium hotseat.

The new Blues boss has managed to do that despite being left with very little wriggle room in the budget he inherited from the sacked McCarthy.

(Image: Dale Miles)

That has led the club to launching a 'Build Bignot's Budget' scheme.

The target is to achieve £25,000, with donations so far exceeding £2,000 , and if you would like to contribute, you can do so by clicking HERE .

Durrell flying

Hindsight, as the old saying goes, is a wonderful thing, but now you can't help but question the decisions McCarthy made over his squad in the summer.

Elliott Durrell, along with Johnny Hunt, was probably the biggest surprise in the list of departees .

And Chester's loss has certainly been Macclesfield Town's gain.

Durrell scored his fourth goal of the season in a 2-0 win at Barrow on Saturday that moved Macc up to second in the standings.

And the midfielder reckons John Askey's side can do something special this season.

Durrell said: "I have been made to feel welcome straight away. I haven't enjoyed my football like this for a long time.

"It comes with winning games, but we have a great set of lads, and a group of staff that work in the background, and I believe we can achieve something special this year."

It's also good to see things working out well for Ross Killock.

With his injury problems behind him, the defender was recently voted Stalybridge Celtic's player of the month for October.

Sam captains Leicester

One player the Blues were never going to be able to keep hold of in the summer was Sam Hughes.

Last month we reported how the academy graduate continued his rapid rise by scoring the winner in Leicester City's 2-1 victory over table-topping Liverpool in Premier League 2 Division One.

And the esteem in which he has clearly held by the Foxes was underlined last night when he was named captain for their Premier League Cup clash with Portsmouth. Get in Sam!

If you know your history

Forty-three years ago this week Chester famously dumped Leeds United out of the League Cup.

And here's our we, and the national press, reported the incredible 3-0 victory over the Football League champions...