Chester FC will have to be wary of 'new manager bounce' next week after Leyton Orient sacked their head coach Steve Davis after a dismal run of form in the National League.

Davis, 52, took charge of the O's in July after being sacked as Crewe Alexandra boss in January, but has been relieved of his duties at Brisbane Road after taking just three points from a possible 33 on offer, with Orient winless in 11 games and sitting in 19th position.

Chester make the trip to face the O's next Tuesday (7.45pm) and will have to be wary of a team looking to respond after the departure of their manager.

Hopes had been high for Orient fans in the summer after the arrival of new owners and fresh investment following their relegation from League Two at the end of last season under the controversial ownership of Italian Francesco Becchetti.

But they have struggled miserably thus far and a decision has been made to part company with Davis, whose side lost 2-1 at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Ross Embleton and Dean Brill will take charge on an interim basis while a successor is found.