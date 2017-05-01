Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have announced the release of six players as manager Jon McCarthy looks to shape his squad for the 2017/18 Vanarama National League season.

Heading the list of departees is midfielder Elliott Durrell, Johnny Hunt and Blaine Hudson while Kane Richards, Ross Killock and Kieran Evans have also left the club after not being offered new deals.

Loanees Theo Vassell and Liam Roberts have returned to parent club Walsall while Ryan Lloyd has returned to Port Vale until the expiry of his contract in July.

In addition, Sam Hughes and James Alabi, both offered new deals, look set for pastures new after telling the club they will be exploring their options this summer.

A club statement read: “Letting players go is one of the toughest things we have to do but we have to make tough decisions as we make our plans to be more competitive next season.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to all of the players for their efforts on behalf of Chester FC this season and wish them all the very best for their future careers.”

Further announcements are expected in the coming days and the first new signing could be completed as early as this week, it is understood.