Sam Hughes' star at Leicester City continues to rise.

The Chester FC academy graduate scored a late winner in Leicester City's dramatic 2-1 victory over table-topping Liverpool in Premier League 2 Division One at Prenton Park yesterday.

It was Hughes' third goal in nine appearances for the Foxes' development squad since making a dream move from Chester in the summer.

The 20-year-old opened his account for the club in a 3-0 Premier League International Cup victory over Hertha Berlin at the King Power Stadium on September 27.

He was on target again earlier this month in a 1-1 Premier League 2 draw with Tottenham at Hotspur Way.

But his latest strike, which extended in-form Leicester Under-23s' unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions, may well be his most pleasurable yet.

Hughes rose to meet a right-wing cross and saw his header slip through the hands of Kamil Grabara before trickling over the line.

It was enough to defeat a Liverpool line-up containing first-team strikers Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke.

Hughes signed for Chester when he was 15 and, after rising through the academy ranks, he went on to make 64 first-team appearances for the club, scoring eight goals.

His performances last season led to a string of interest from outfits in the Premier League and the Championship.

But, after Barnsley had a bid rejected in January, Hughes made the move to Leicester in June.

It is understood the Blues received an initial fee in the region of £130,000 for his services. However, that fee, already a club record, could increase significantly if a number of clauses included in the deal are met.