One of the most prolific strikers to have played the grassroots game in Chester has been honoured for his scoring exploits.
Last month feared Chester & Wirral League forward Adie Gough netted his 500th goal for Cestrian Alex , the club he has served for nearly 20 years.
And, to recognise the stunning feat, he was invited to Chester FC 's Vanarama National League clash at home to Cheshire rivals Macclesfield Town on Tuesday night.
During half-time of the match, which Chester lost 3-2 late on, Chester & Wirral League officials, along with former Blues winger Alan Tarbuck, made a special presentation to Gough, watched on by his Cestrian Alex team-mates.
The Chester & Wirral League enjoys a close working relationship with the club and its Community Trust.
The Lookers Vauxhall Stadium will hold the league's three finals in May .