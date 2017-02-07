The video will start in 8 Cancel

A footballer who has served the same Chester club for nearly 20 years has achieved an incredible feat.

Adie Gough scored his 500th goal for Cestrian Alex in their home match with Hoole Rangers at the weekend.

The prolific striker expertly headed in a right-wing cross to bring up the major milestone and spark scenes of celebration on the sidelines.

Gough first signed for the Alex at the end of the 1998-99 season after watching his brother, Paul, play for the Chester & Wirral Football League club.

He was originally a left-midfielder.

But, after being moved up front, Gough has gone to on enjoy an outstanding grassroots football career as a predatory forward.

(Photo: David Evans)

In October 2009 he brought up 300 goals for the Alex.

And on Saturday Gough made it 500 with a superb strike on what was a bittersweet afternoon for the team that plays at the Cheshire County Sports Club.

Team linchpin Stuart Putson suffered a nasty break to his arm in the third minute of the match that required surgery in the Countess of Chester Hospital overnight.

Play was suspended for 40 minutes with both sets of players keeping Putson comfortable until the ambulance arrived.

Once the action resumed Gough was joined on the scoresheet by Elliott Davies as the second-placed Alex had to settle for a 2-2 draw with mid-table Hoole, for whom Alex Hutchinson and Ally Thompson were on target.

