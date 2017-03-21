Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven defeats in eight games does not make for pretty reading.

Chester FC 's alarming run of form continued with a 3-2 loss at home to Cheshire rivals Macclesfield Town.

James Alabi had handed Chester an early lead but goals from John Halls and Anthony Dudley had Macclesfield 2-1 up at the break.

Kane Richards levelled with 15 minutes remaining but, not for the first time this season, the Blues fell to a late blow as Ollie Norburn fired a winner to condemn Chester, winless at home in 2017, to yet another reverse.

Jon McCarthy opted to make two changes from the team that lost 1-0 to Eastleigh on Saturday with Tom Shaw and Danny O'Brien coming into the side at the expense of Theo Vassell and Richards.

Emotional tributes were paid before the game to Garry Allen, the Chester fan who sadly lost his life on the terraces during the game with Tranmere Rovers.

Mr Allen's family, friends and club staff laid flowers in front of the Harry McNally Terrace as fans behind the goal gave a stirring rendition of 'One Garry Allen', a moment that put the current on-field struggles well and truly into perspective.

The game itself saw Macclesfield start on the front foot but it was the Blues who struck first when Elliott Durrell's ball from the right found Alabi who found room to steady himself in the area and fire past Scott Flinders.

The tricky Rhys Browne flashed an effort wide of Alex Lynch's goal minutes later while Alabi saw a curled effort go narrowly wide as the Blues looked to extend their advantage and Durrell's left wing free kick evaded everyone in the box and almost caught Flinders out but the Silkmen stopper managed to punch clear.

But then John Askey's men, buoyed by their FA Trophy semi-final success at the weekend, put the squeeze on the Blues with a high press and neat interplay.

They were almost level on 20 minutes when Jack Mackreth's cross found the head of Halls who nodded into the path of Neill Byrne whose close-range header seemed destined for the net until Lynch acrobatically flung himself in the way and Chester cleared their lines.

But Macclesfield made their pressure tell on 23 minutes when a quick, slick passing move between Halls and Mackreth ended up with the former sidefooting home from 12 yards.

The visitors poured forward and Dudley saw an effort saved by Lynch while Fitzpatrick hit a post and Johnny Hunt had to be alive to the danger to put in a block on a lurking Mackreth who was ready to pounce.

Chester tried to find a spark going forward but were stymied in their efforts and Macclesfield hit the front just before the break.

The Blues allowed the Silkmen too much room down the right flank and Mackreth floated in a perfect cross for Dudley who looped a header over the stranded Lynch.

Chester made a double change at the break with Vassell and Richards coming on for O'Brien and Blaine Hudson as McCarthy opted for a 4-4-2 formation for the second half.

Chester started in positive fashion and Shaw fired over from 25 yards before Alabi almost levelled on 50 minutes, latching on to an excellent Durrell through ball before bearing down on the keeper, getting off a shot that crashed against the post and away to safety.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Macclesfield then started to apply pressure themselves and Danny Whitaker came close to adding to their tally when he found room in the box to lash an effort into the side netting from 16 yards.

The Blues were struggling to clear their lines and cope with Macclesfield's wide threat and the hosts breathed a sigh of relief when referee Thomas Bramall waved away protests from Macclesfield after Hunt appeared to handle a close-range Mackreth header after Browne had bamboozled Vassell to get a cross in.

Browne was in the thick of it shortly after when he found Dudley whose first time effort was straight at a grateful Lynch.

Chester tried to mount a fightback and Lucas Dawson's 20-yard free kick forced a fine fingertip save from Flinders.

Macclesfield looked like they had the measure of the Blues going forward but parity was restored on 75 minutes.

Alabi picked up the ball 25 yards from goal, slid it right to Durrell who then fired in a low cross to a lurking Richards who bundled home from close range to level matters.

The mood was lifted but Browne almost produced an immediate response when he drove at Vassell, checked on his right and unleashed a thunderous effort that flashed just wide.

But Chester were looking dangerous on the counter and a quick break involving Alabi and Richards ended up with Dawson's left footed curler being well held by Flinders.

The Blues were riding their luck somewhat when Macclesfield came forward and referee Mr Bramall waved away what looked like a stonewall penalty when Browne appeared to be felled by Vassell in the area.

But the visitors wouldn't be denied and they had the lead with six minutes remaining when Norburn received a pass from Browne after Vassell failed to clear his lines and the Macc midfielder blasted a low effort into the bottom right hand corner.

Chester huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser but they couldn't find a way through as Macclesfield saw out the final stages in some comfort.

The prospect of a relegation dogfight is real.

MATCH FILE

Chester: Lynch, Hudson (Vassell 46), Hunt, Hughes, Astles, O'Brien (Richards 46), Shaw, Dawson, Lloyd, Durrell, Alabi. Subs: Roberts, Horwood, Joyce.

Bookings: Durrell.

Goals: Alabi 5, Richards 74.

Macclesfield: Flinders, Halls, Fitzpatrick, Byrne, McCombe, Browne, Norburn, Mackreth, Whitaker, Dudley (Holroyd 86), Summerfield. Subs: Ross, Pilkington, Thorne, Haworth.

Bookings: Whitaker.

Goals: Halls 23, Dudley 44, Norburn 84.

Referee: Thomas Bramall.

Attendance: 1,802.

Star man: Elliott Durrell.

Away star man: Rhys Browne