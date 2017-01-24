Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District League

The Chester & Wirral League is celebrating the launch of its new Monday Night 11s - and its continued partnership with Chester FC.

The first games in the latest division started by the thriving league were staged last Monday.

The formation of the Monday Nights 11s means the league is now home to 73 teams - a massive increase of 29 teams from the end of the 2015-16 season.

The games were played between Groves Athletic and Wirral United, which ended in a 3-3 draw, and between Sykrop and ESWA, who ran out 4-1 winners.

League secretary Paul Graham: “The expansion of the Chester & Wirral Football League is owing to our willingness to look at other forms of 11 v 11 football that were not readily available in the area.

“Our Monday night and Friday night flexi divisions are attracting players, new and old, who cannot commit to the more traditional forms of the game on Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings through work or family commitments.

“The games are played on central locations on 3G surfaces and are guaranteed to be on.

“We are delighted with the way this format has taken on and hope to expand even further once facilities become available.”

Meanwhile, the league has announced that a date has been confirmed with Chester FC for the use of the Vauxhall Lookers Stadium to stage three of its finals on Saturday, May 13.

Graham expressed his thanks to Chester for hosting the league’s finals for a seventh successive year.

He said: “The lure of playing at such a venue brings a buzz of excitement to all our clubs and adds to the competition as a whole.

“It also shows the commitment Chester FC has to local grassroots sport and the local community.”

The league has also confirmed that it has been invited to participate in the FA National Inter-League Cup, which sees the top leagues from across the country, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man competing against each other for a place in Europe in 2018.

Graham said: “As one of only 32 leagues to be offered a place in the competition, it is certainly an honour and shows that the hard work of both the committee and the clubs is paying off.”

Meanwhile, Royal Flush and Ashton Phoenix have made it through to the semi-finals of the Friday Night 11s Trophy.

Royal Flush beat CBP 3-2 while Ashton (Phil Davies 2, Josh Forster 2 Jonathon Rudd, Graham Vickers) were 6-2 winners over El Porto (Ruben Llowarch, Ben Winder).

Shotton Steel (Steve Hughes 2, Steve Blair 2, Lee Cousins, Darren Pritchard) maintained their 100% winning record in Tarvin Precision Vets Division B with a 6-1 succcess at home to Ashton (Billy Cuthbert).

Second-placed Higher Bebington Kelma went down 4-0 at third-placed Tarvin (Mike Jones 2, Cormac Harte, Gary Price).

In Tarvin Precision Vets Division C, Ellesmere Port Town (Mark Roberts 5, Michael Potts, Dan Jones) won 7-1 at home to Great Sutton.

Chester & District Sunday League

Handbridge Lions came from behind to win a thrilling Chester & District Sunday League Section B clash 5-4 at home to Holdi.

Holdi, for whom Tom Frost, Chris Edwards and Ryan Burns were on target, had led the contest.

But Handbridge bagged the points thanks to Tom Berry, Matt Elson and a second-half hat-trick from Marc Moorefield.

Waverton won their village derby 3-0 at a depleted Tarvin Rex team.

Waverton were also struggling for players.

But with stand-in goalkeeper Ben Hughes making a trio of decent saves, Kyle Stoddard man of the match in midfield and Carl Stockton a rock in defence, they ran out convincing winners with a Josh Leach hat-trick.

Dale Harris hit his second hat-trick of the weekend as Custom House produced a second-half super-show to win 6-1 at home to AFC Tattenhall.

Fresh his four-goal salvo for Chester Nomads Reserves, Harris had his shooting boots on again, this time for Custom House, for whom Andy Hornsby (2) and Dan Jenks also netted.

A Ross Farquhar penalty had brought Tattenhall level.

Sam Moore notched his 20th goal of the season before Tom Douglas rounded off the scoring and as Groves Athletic won 2-0 at home to Dee Rangers.

Vauxhall SC triumphed 3-0 at home to West Park Rangers, John Lyth breaking the deadlock before Wayne Manning took his tally for the term up to 22 with a brace.

Waggon & Horses won the big Concorde Trophies Section A showdown 7-3 at fellow high flyers AFC Bears Paw.

Sam Henry (3), Harley Bennion (2), substitute Kieran Ball and Warren Roberts did the damage for Waggon, who as a result move into second and above Bears Paw, for whom Aaron Hinchcliffe. Michael Sirrett and Steven Benson replied.

Chester & Wirral League

Chester & Wirral League Queensferry Sports Premier Division title challengers Newton Athletic returned to winning ways with a 7-2 success at home to Kelsall.

Ben Woodman (4), Marc Moorefield and Mark Richards netted for Newton, who also benefitted from an own goal.

Blacon Youth won 6-0 at Higher Bebington Kelma but Lodge Bar lost 3-0 at Shaftesbury Youth (Jimmy Gomez, John McGraa, James Osbyrne).

Ellesmere Port Town Reserves lost a thrilling derby 3-2 at Ellesmere Port, who raced into a two-goal lead inside the first 20 minutes through Ian Johnson before being pegged back by a Connor Howley brace.

In an end-to-end second half Town saw a penalty saved by Ollie Jones before Steve Dutton scored what proved to be the winner as he fired into the top corner after side-stepping challenges on the edge of the box.

AFC ESSAR (Josh Forster 3, Simon Whelan, Richard Keane, Adam Shorton) remain two points clear at the top of Olympic Trophies Division One after they won 6-4 at home to New Ferry Rangers (Chris Carress, Scott Froggartt, Connah Bagley, Lee Doyle).

Adie Gough now sits on 499 career goals for Cestrian Alex after scoring twice in their 5-1 home victory over Eastham Athletic (Taylor Evans).

Tom Richardson, Chris Hibbert and Mark Blake were also on target for second-placed Alex.

Third-placed Clubbies (Liam McGovern, Mikey Edwards) continued their fine form with a 2-1 triumph at Elton Athletic (Mitch Jarvis) while fourth-placed Franklyn’s (Nannah Eneh 2, Ash Williams 2, Paul Connolly, Josh Williams), who are also in the title race, won 6-0 at home to Whitby Athletic.

FC UBER (Matt Williams) drew 1-1 at home to Ellesmere Port Reserves (Paul Williams) while Hoole Rangers (Matt Sharpe) went down 6-1 at Neston Nomads 3rds (Harrison Roberts, Andy Lewis, Paul Johnstone, Kyle Woolley, Harley Price, Jake Robinson).

Jake Price and Kieran Ball fired Blacon Youth Reserves to a 2-0 win at Orange Athletic in Link Up Division Two.

Upton JFC (John Assinder, OG) won 2-1 at Chester Argyle (Josh Brown) but Upton Rangers (Josh Gregory) lost 4-1 at Hoole Youth.

Elton Rigger were beaten 6-0 at leaders Overpool Athletic (Steve Rothwell 3, Jamie Ranford 3) while Crossway were edged out 3-2 at Princes Villa (Charlie Ackers, Andy Grimes, Jack Roberts).

St Saviours (James Atkins 4, Carl Ngiam 3, Liam Wall, Jye Finley) won 9-1 at AFC Quays (Tyler Grattan).

West Cheshire League

Jack Delgardo was on target for Chester Nomads in their 1-1 West Cheshire League Division One draw at home to Heswall.

Helsby (Ian Cox) impressed in going down 2-1 at leaders Mossley Hill Athletic.

The four-goal Dale Harris, Sandro Maletta and Danny Brownlee shared the strikes as Chester Nomads Reserves won 6-3 at Marshalls Reserves in Division Three.

Upton AA Reserves (Nathan Mapletoft) lost 4-1 at Cheshire Lines while Helsby Reserves (John Darkwah) were beaten 2-1 at home by Redgate Rovers Reserves.

Cheshire League

Deva Christleton (Thomas Craig, William Reid, Sean Robinson) slipped from top spot in Cheshire League Division Two after losing 4-3 at new leaders Windle Labour.

Malpas lost 3-0 at Premier Division pacesetters Whaley Bridge while Tarporley Victoria suffered a 3-1 home loss to Egerton after going in front through Joe Marley.