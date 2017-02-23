11:49 KEY EVENT

University of Chester building damaged

High winds have blown off part of the roof of a University of Chester building on Delamere Street.

Firefighters were called out at about 11am and a safety cordon remains in place.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “When they arrived crews found that part of the roof of a five story building had been blown off.

“Firefighters set up a safety cordon and are currently assessing how to make the scene safe.

“Please avoid the area if you can.”

A hanging metal sign in George Street was also removed by crews this morning.