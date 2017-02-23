Storm Doris has arrived in Chester and Ellesmere Port.
High winds and rain from the weather system are affecting services and travel conditions on Thursday (February 23).
Key Events
M6 CLOSED at Thelwall Viaduct
For anyone planning on heading further afield today.
The M6 has been completely closed at the Thelwall Viaduct between junctions 21 and 20, the exchange with the M56.
MOTORWAY CLOSURE: The #M6 is closed in both directions over the Thelwall Viaduct due to high winds #StormDoris pic.twitter.com/jHjIvDP1kd— Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) February 23, 2017
They have also issued a warning to lorries and other tall vehicles crossing the Runcorn bridge.
High sided vehicles are advised to avoid the M6 Thelwall Viaduct and A533 Runcorn Bridge at the current time due to #StormDoris— Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) February 23, 2017
Storm Doris gallery
Here are some images from the day so far.
Doris hits Frodsham
Manley Road in Frodsham is also blocked because of multiple collapsed trees.
Frodsham businesswoman Jude Cisse tweeted this image and said it was the worst storm she has experienced.
A56 blocked in Mickle Trafford
The A56 is blocked in both directions because of a fallen tree.
It has happened just off the M53 heading towards the village.
The below map from Google shows where the blockage is and potential alternative routes.
University of Chester building damaged
High winds have blown off part of the roof of a University of Chester building on Delamere Street.
Firefighters were called out at about 11am and a safety cordon remains in place.
A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “When they arrived crews found that part of the roof of a five story building had been blown off.
“Firefighters set up a safety cordon and are currently assessing how to make the scene safe.
“Please avoid the area if you can.”
A hanging metal sign in George Street was also removed by crews this morning.
Who to contact
To contact Cheshire Police call 999 in an emergency. In a non-emergency call 101.
To report a fallen tree contact the Cheshire West and Chester Council Highways team here. Their out of hours emergency number is 0300 123 7036.
More trees down
We are getting calls of more trees down on Dalefords Lane, Whitegate area of Winsford – please avoid any unnecessary travel #StormDoris— Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) February 23, 2017
Ice warning
The Met Office amber wind warning for Cheshire West and Chester is due to finish at 8pm tonight.
But they have just issued a borough-wide yellow, less severe, warning for ice overnight into Friday.
The chief forecaster said: “As the more persistent rain, sleet and snow clears on Thursday afternoon and evening, temperatures will fall quickly and untreated surfaces will freeze, with ice forming, especially in areas with snow cover.”
Snuggle up with a book?
Take a coat / go to town / kill time / come to @ChesterWstones / get a nice warm book and wait for all this to blow over. #stormdoris pic.twitter.com/sMBmyrmpRx— Waterstones Chester (@ChesterWstones) February 23, 2017
How strong is the wind?
In the whole of the UK wind speeds reached 94 mph in North Wales.
In the North West the highest recorded speed was 59 mph near Tatton Park, in Cheshire.
Train line blocked
Virgin Trains have said the Crewe to Warrington train line, which runs near Winsford and Northwich, is blocked because of a power failure.
Expect delays if you are travelling by rail today.
⚠ VTNEW: Due to a failure of electricity between Crewe & Warrington Bank Quay all lines are blocked, further updates to follow. #StormDoris— Virgin Trains (@VirginTrains) February 23, 2017
Manchester Airport flights affected
Some flights were cancelled at Manchester Airport were cancelled this morning but the majority have been able to go ahead as normal.
Our colleagues at the Manchester Evening News have captured what it is like to land in the high winds.
Secure your bins
Due to high winds from #StormDoris we are getting calls of garden items blowing into the roads. Please try secure any as much as possible— Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) February 23, 2017
Chester Zoo update
Chester Zoo have issued updated advice for anyone who had tickets today and is seeking a refund or to switch their visit date.
The full statement is below:
Anyone who has pre-booked tickets for today will automatically receive a full refund.
We advise that you keep hold of your ticket or confirmation email as it will remain valid for a free visit on a date of your choice during 2017.
If you would like to speak with a member of our team please contact us on 01244 380280 or via guest.services@chesterzoo.org.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused but visitor safety and animal welfare is our absolute priority.
All of our animals are safely tucked up and are being cared for by our expert keepers.
We expect to open as usual tomorrow.
Trees down
Emergency services are sending out numerous reports of trees down across the borough.
The above picture from Ellesmere Port police is from Hooton Green in Hooton.
Stay safe if you are out on the roads.
Chester Zoo CLOSED
Information for anyone who thought about braving the weather to visit Chester Zoo today.
The Upton attraction has shut because of the ‘extreme adverse weather conditions’ caused by Storm Doris.
A statement said ‘visitor safety and animal welfare is our absolute priority’.
The Crocky Trail in Waverton has also been forced to close for the day.
Anyone who had tickets for either of the attractions is able to switch them for a different date.
We have the full story here.
Naming storms
Storm Doris is the fourth named storm of the winter. Here is why the do it:
Trains cancelled
Trains are restricted to running at 50mph due to the high winds.
Some West Coast mainline trains have been cancelled and others delayed.
A spokesperson for Virgin Trains said: “As a result our services aren’t able to run to time we are having to cancel one train an hour to and from Manchester (so down from three an hour to two).
“The advice to customers is to check before they travel and to expect slightly longer journey times.”
Read the full story here.
Power cuts risk
SP Energy Networks say there is a risk of homes and businesses losing power today.
If you are affected make sure you get in touch with the supplier as soon as possible so they can get you back up and running quickly.
Director Stephen Stewart said: “Although power cuts are rare events for most people, in the event of a storm such as that forecast on Thursday we want to make sure our customers are prepared as much as possible.
“We have a team of engineers on hand in Cheshire to fix faults and get people’s power supply back on as soon as possible if a power cut does occur.
“The quicker we are alerted to a power cut, the quicker we can respond.”
High winds
Winds of up to 80mph have been predicted in some parts of the country.
Ellesmere Port LPU have tweeted to show how the gales have whipped up in the town.
Take extra care out and about today #StormDoris may lead to localised flooding and storm damage. pic.twitter.com/4MaKYV1nvq— EllesmerePort Police (@PoliceEport) February 23, 2017
Drive safely
Highways England have issued their advice for driving in the difficult conditions.
Richard Leonard, Highways England’s head of road safety, said: “We’re expecting Storm Doris to have a significant impact on the roads throughout the day tomorrow so are urging drivers to consider changing their plans if necessary and to slow down in stormy weather.
“Drivers should look out for warnings on the electronic message signs and listen for updates in radio travel bulletins.
“Our traffic officers will also be ready to respond to any incidents during Storm Doris, and we’re urging drivers to respond to the changing conditions on the road to stay safe.”
Met Office warning
A Met Office amber weather warning is in effect until 8pm.
The chief forecaster said: “There is still some uncertainty about the track of Storm Doris, but there will be widespread disruption across parts of England and Wales.”