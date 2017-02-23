Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Zoo is closed because of 'extreme adverse weather conditions' caused by Storm Doris.

The Crocky Trail is also shut due to safety concerns on Thursday (February 23).

Storm Doris is blowing in across the country from the west with a Met Office amber weather warning in effect until 8pm.

Chester Zoo posted a statement on Facebook: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused but visitor safety and animal welfare is our absolute priority.

"All of our animals are safely tucked up and are being cared for by our keepers."

The zoo added anyone who had tickets to visit the attraction can receive a full refund or change them to another day this week.

If you are in this situation get in contact with the zoo which has asked for people to bear with them while they sort out affected guests.

The Crocky Trail in Waverton has also been forced to shut.

Again, anyone who had tickets is entitled to switch them for another day.

