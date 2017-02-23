Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police have advised the public to delay any journey that is not essential this afternoon (February 23).

Storm Doris is causing havoc across the region with heavy rain and gusts reaching up to 80mph.

Several major roads have been closed including the M56 and A56 due to the strong winds and fallen trees.

Driving will be hazardous and there will be many delays over the next few hours, according to the Cheshire Constabulary .

Chief Inspector Sarah Edgar said: "The situation is currently being monitored by the police and our partner agencies and we are responding to incidents as they occur.

"The winds at the current time are extremely strong across the county and I would advise motorists to consider delaying any journeys that they have planned over the next couple of hours unless they are absolutely essential.

"There are numerous road closures across the county, including the M6 Thelwall Viaduct, Central Expressway in Runcorn, A49 at Higher Whitley, A559 at Great Budworth and many smaller roads.

"The A533 Jubilee Bridge in is Runcorn is also closed to high sided vehicles. Diversions are currently in place, but delays are expected."

Police have received a large number of calls relating to fallen trees in the road and damaged buildings which have been passed onto the local councils to deal with.

"Adverse weather conditions do not of course just affect motorists; members of public are urged to be aware of their own safety and pay attention to warnings and advice being issued," Chief Inspector Edgar said.

