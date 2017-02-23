Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parts of Chester have had their power wiped out by Storm Doris's high winds.

Homes and businesses in the CH2 postcode have been affected on Thursday (February 23).

They have been without electricity since about 11am.

SP Energy Networks estimated power would be back by about 2pm, but those affected have now been told it will be closer to 9pm.

On their website, the company has posted the following message: “Our distribution licence area in Cheshire, Merseyside and North Wales is currently experiencing high winds, with wind speeds already recorded in excess of 70mph in exposed areas.

“This has resulted in a loss of power to some customers, but our teams are currently working to restore power to as many customers as possible where it is safe to do so.”

The storm has also caused major disruption on the roads with closures on the M56, M6 and A56.

Power was also down on the rail line between Crewe and Warrington, which runs near Northwich and Winsford, which blocked trains from running.

Winds of up to 80mph brought down trees across the borough.

