These are the faces of some of the most shameless criminals in Chester and Ellesmere Port taken off the streets and put behind bars last month.

March was a busy month in the courts with drug dealers, callous crooks and a sexual deviant whose offences were truly shocking.

Here we name and shame the 11 convicts whose crimes were so serious only custodial sentences would do.

Chance Beardmore

(Photo: Cheshire police)

This dangerous 19-year-old stabbed another teenager three times after chasing him through the streets of Neston.

Beardmore, from Woodchurch, launched the horrific and totally unprovoked attack on his victim – whose stab wounds were just centimetres from his heart and lungs – in broad daylight last September.

By initially denying his shocking crimes, his victim and his family faced the agonising prospect of having to relive the vicious assault in court.

But just days before Beardmore was due to stand trial, he changed his plea and admitted wounding with intent and possession of a knife charges.

His Honour Judge Simon Berkson jailed him for six years at Chester Crown Court on March 24.

“I am in no doubt that you do represent a serious and significant risk of causing serious harm by further offending," he said.

Jonathan Hughes

(Photo: Cheshire Police)

Hughes was jailed for three years and four months for the despicable robbery of an elderly Parkinson’s sufferer’s home in Ellesmere Port in order to feed his drug habit.

Hughes, of Wilkinson Street in Ellesmere Port, posed as a window cleaner to trick his way into the victim’s house.

It's thought he deliberately targeted the vulnerable 71-year-old man, who was knocked to the ground as Hughes made his getaway.

But his victim courageously picked him out of a police line-up, bringing him to justice.

Timothy Walpole

Sixty-three-year-old cyclist Walpole attacked a vulnerable and partially sighted pensioner after he collided with him in Chester city centre.

He left the 80-year-old man on the floor and cycled away.

Detective Constable Stephen Owens, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Walpole put fear into a defenceless elderly man who was simply going about his daily business and showed no regard for the distress his actions would have caused."

Walpole, of Clover Lane in the city, was given a nine-month custodial sentence for the despicable assault.

Aiden Jukes

(Photo: Cheshire Police)

'Nuisance' burglar Jukes was caught red-handed in Ellesmere Port, landing himself in prison for 32 months.

Police caught the 37-year-old, formerly of Northern Rise, in the act as he was stealing from an empty property.

PC Graeme Morrison said: “Jukes had no regards for the victims when he entered their home and attempted to steal from them."

As well as his jail time, he was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order which will ban him from entering a large part of Ellesmere Port and Great Sutton on his release.

The terms of the order mean Jukes won't be allowed to as much as touch your car without permission or have power tools, jewellery or electrical goods without a valid receipt.

Ajibola Daudu

It was a fraud worthy of a film plot, but a Chester woman showed great courage to bring the man who betrayed her to justice.

Lynn Hawes bravely stood up in court to tell how Ajibola Daudu had 'exploited' her.

Police said she was also ‘instrumental’ in the conman’s arrest and without her he might never have been caught.

Ms Hawes has ended up £100,000 in debt after being cruelly tricked by Daudu and his gang.

Devious Daudu, 43, was jailed for 45 months on March 15.

Nicky Lloyd

Perverted Nicky Lloyd's appalling string of sex offences include possession of e-books about how to gain the trust of kids in order to sexually abuse them and 24,282 indecent photos of children – one of whom was only six-months-old.

Among the disgusting stash downloaded on to his computer were 4,963 of the worst category of child abuse images and pictures of women having sex with horses and boar.

Detective Constable Andy Kent said: “Lloyd is an individual who had a clear and dangerous interest in children. His offending escalated from image collecting, to obtaining advice on the ‘dark web’, through to getting hold of a paedophile manual - which provides graphic guidance and instruction on how to select, groom, gain the trust and then sexually abuse children without getting caught.”

But Lloyd, 32, is now locked up thanks to the hard work of Cheshire police and new legislation on the possession of these so-called 'paedophile manuals'.

Ellesmere Port drugs gang

Michael Jones

Jones, 37, was the ringleader who used his car repair business as a cover for the supply of illegal drugs across the North West.

He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine following four separate seizures of significant quantities of class A drugs by the investigation team in summer 2016 and was sentenced to a total of 12 years.

Peter Murray

Murray, from Ellesmere Port, acted as the courier but was arrested after being stopped on the M6 southbound at Cannock when he was found in possession of 5kg of cocaine – the drugs had come from Michael Jones’ business premises.

He previously pleaded guilty to possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and received five years in prison.

Andrew Hewett

Hewett worked as a ‘trusted runner’ but was arrested last August following a pre-planned strike on his vehicle at the Holiday Inn, Ellesmere Port.

He previously pleaded guilty to possession of class A drugs with Intent to supply and was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Steven Day

Day was a local street dealer distributing class A drugs to users in the town.

He received a three-and-a-half year jail term after previously pleading guilty to possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, following his arrest on July 19, 2016.

Daniel Knight

Knight also previously pleaded guilty to offering to supply heroin and crack cocaine and was sentenced to three years and nine months.

He was arrested following a stop check in May, 2016.