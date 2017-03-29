Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A perverted loner downloaded despicable ‘paedophile manuals’ and routinely searched online for images of child rape – particularly those which involved babies aged two and under.

Among Nicky Lloyd’s sick stash were 4,963 of the worst category of indecent photographs of children, images of women having sex with horses and boar, and two e-books which gave advice on how to sexually abuse kids.

The stomach-turning details of the 32-year-old’s depravity were heard as he was jailed at Chester Crown Court today (March 29).

Lloyd’s crimes came to light when police raided his home in Ellesmere Port in June 2016.

Forensic analysis of his computer revealed he had deliberately searched for material featuring the ‘rape of children’ and downloaded thousands upon thousands of sickening images and video – the youngest of the children pictured is thought to be just six-months-old.

Lloyd, now of no fixed address, later pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images – totalling 24,282; one count of possessing extreme pornographic images portraying intercourse with animals; one count of possessing extreme pornographic images likely to result in serious injury to a person’s private parts; one count of possessing prohibited images of children; and three counts of possessing a paedophile manual.

One of these so-called manuals was an internet chat log in which Lloyd discussed techniques with another forum user.

Lloyd is the first person in Cheshire to be convicted under new national legislation on these manuals.

A legal loophole meant an old law could only prosecute the publisher, not those found in possession of them.

But this changed last year thanks to Section 69 of the Serious Crime Act 2015.

Gareth Roberts, defending, stressed that none of the offences involved his client having any physical contact with children.

Mr Roberts told the court that Lloyd’s work as a security guard doing night shifts made it ‘difficult’ for him to develop relationships.

“He tells me he has been a lonely man,” said Mr Roberts.

“He accepts that what he was doing was wrong and he told me he hates himself for what he has done and will take any help offered to him to address his behaviour.”

Lloyd was sentenced to 26 months, of which he will serve half in custody and the other half on license.

He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to sign the sex offenders register for a period of 10 years.

His Honour Judge Simon Berkson, passing sentence, said: “It is right to say you have lived the life of a loner.

“It is quite clear that you have used your knowledge of computers in the most disgusting and disgraceful way.

“For every one of those downloads is a victim.

“Holding manuals which tell you how to abuse children is in my view an escalation of your criminality.”