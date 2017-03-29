Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bungling burglar caught red handed in Ellesmere Port has been locked up.

Aiden Jukes, formerly of Northern Rise, had been a ‘nuisance’ to people in the town and had ‘no regard’ for his victims.

Police collared the 37-year-old inside a house on Green Lane while the owners were away.

When he is released from prison he will not even be able to touch your car without permission.

After admitting a charge of burglary, Jukes was jailed for 32 months at Chester Crown Court on March 22.

He was also handed a Criminal Behaviour Order which is meant to stop him offending again.

PC Graeme Morrison said: “Jukes had no regards for the victims when he entered their home and attempted to steal from them.

“This type of crime can have a significant impact on victims as it targets them in the one place they should feel safest – their own home.

“I sincerely hope that his time in prison will allow Jukes to reflect upon his actions – and the potential consequences of them.”

Police were alerted to suspicious activity at the empty property in Green Lane at about 4am on January 11.

Jukes tried to flee as officers turned up, but he was caught, arrested and later charged.

The CBO, which will last for five years from his release from prison, will mean he cannot enter a large part of Ellesmere Port and Great Sutton.

The 37-year-old will be unable to go into any drive, garden or garage without permission.

Jukes will not be allowed to touch, enter or attempt to enter any vehicle without its owner’s consent.

He also cannot have power tools, jewellery or electrical goods, without a valid receipt.

PC Morrison added: “The granting of the Criminal Behaviour Order will help to put an end to the nuisance that Jukes has caused within Ellesmere Port.

“I hope this conviction sends out a clear message burglary will not be tolerated in the town and we will bring those intent on causing misery in our communities to justice.”

Jukes will also be obliged to engage with drug and alcohol services upon his release.