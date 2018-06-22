Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As weeks go at Chester FC , the last one has been as positive as Blues fans will have been able to remember for a while.

It was revealed on Tuesday the sum of money benefactor Stuart Murphy has pledged to the club over the next three years.

The fan-owned Blues will receive a donation of £1m from the 64-year-old founder of Chester-based business rates firm Exacta.

The majority of the money will be spent on improving infrastructure at the Blues, but it appears some of it could be made available to boost the club’s playing budget, which is around £250,000.

And the news of the substantial amount of money being donated to the club has not gone unnoticed by one bookmaker’s in terms of the odds for the upcoming National League North campaign.

Last week before the sum to be donated to the Blues was revealed, BetVictor released its odds for who they believe was most likely to come out on top of English football’s sixth tier .

Stockport County were installed as the bookmaker’s pick to lift the National League North title next season at 4/1, with Chester FC under new joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson priced at 12/1.

But the £1m donation appears to have had an impact as according to the betting firm’s latest odds on its website, the Blues odds have now shorted to 8/1.

Jim Gannon’s Stockport side remain favourites to win the league next season at 5/1, but there are now four teams behind them all at 8/1.

They include the Blues, Southport, Hereford and York City.

Kidderminster Harriers are 12/1, ahead of former Blues boss Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill’s Guiseley, last season’s FA Trophy winners Brackley Town, and Darlington are all not far behind at 14/1 to win next season’s National League North.

Chorley and Boston United are 16/1, with two more clubs – Bradford Park Avenue and Blyth Spartans – at 20/1.

A trio of teams – last season’s Evo-Stik Northern Premier League champions Altrincham, Spennymoor and Alfreton – are priced at 25/1, with Nuneaton Borough and AFC Telford United at 40/1.

Four clubs are deemed to be outsiders for the title at 50/1 and they include FC United of Manchester, Leamington, Curzon Ashton, and Ashton United.

The fixtures for the National League North will be released early next month.

Updated title odds as of Friday, June 22 (BetVictor)

5/1 STOCKPORT COUNTY

8/1 YORK CITY

8/1 HEREFORD

8/1 SOUTHPORT

8/1 CHESTER FC

12/1 KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS

14/1 GUISELEY

14/1 BRACKLEY TOWN

14/1 DARLINGTON

16/1 BOSTON UNITED

16/1 CHORLEY

20/1 BRADFORD PARK AVENUE

20/1 BLYTH SPARTANS

25/1 ALTRINCHAM

25/1 SPENNYMOOR TOWN

25/1 ALFRETON TOWN

40/1 NUNEATON BOROUGH

40/1 AFC TELFORD UNITED

50/1 ASHTON UNITED

50/1 FC UNITED OF MANCHESTER

50/1 CURZON ASHTON

50/1 LEAMINGTON

