Stockport County have been installed as the bookmaker's pick to lift the National League North title next season.

Betting firm BetVictor have priced the Hatters at 4/1 to win promotion to the National League under manager Jim Gannon, with the Edgeley Park side buoyed by some key summer signings.

Another former Football League side, York City, are next at 5/1 with the Minstermen having brought in the likes of Wes York over the summer and looking to challenge next season after missing out on the play-offs last term.

Hereford FC, who won the Evo-Stik Southern Premier League last season, are priced at 8/1 and expected to have a good season, although losing key men such as John Mills and Pablo Haysham in recent weeks has been a blow to Peter Beadle's plans.

Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson have been backed to mount a challenge at the right end with Chester FC , with the Blues priced at 12/1, as are Marcus Bignot and Russ O'Neill's Guiseley, well-backed Southport and Kidderminster Harriers.

Surprisingly, Brackley Town, who won the FA Trophy last season and pushed Salford City hard for top spot, have been priced at 14/1, as have much-fancied Boston United and Chorley.

Altrincham, who coasted to the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League title last season, have been priced at 25/1, which looks tempting given the quality of Phil Parkinson's side, who are riding the crest of a wave.

Billy Heath's Alfreton Town have signed some high-calibre players this summer with Tom Denton, Richard Peniket and Josh Wilde among those to join. They are priced at 33/1 but should be in the mix come the end of the season.

Tipped to struggle are Nuneaton, Ashton United, AFC Telford United, FC United of Manchester, Curzon Ashton and Leamington, who are all at 50/1.

Full title odds (BetVictor)

4/1 STOCKPORT COUNTY

5/1 YORK CITY

8/1 HEREFORD

12/1 CHESTER FC

12/1 GUISELEY

12/1 SOUTHPORT

12/1 KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS

14/1 BRACKLEY TOWN

14/1 CHORLEY

14/1 BOSTON UNITED

16/1 DARLINGTON

20/1 BRADFORD PA

20/1 BLYTH SPARTANS

25/1 ALTRINCHAM

25/1 SPENNYMOOR

33/1 ALFRETON TOWN

50/1 NUNEATON

50/1 ASHTON UNITED

50/1 AFC TELFORD UNITED

50/1 FC UNITED

50/1 CURZON ASHTON

50/1 LEAMINGTON

