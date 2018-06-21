Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Though the World Cup is in full swing and the fixtures for the English Football League (EFL) were announced today, there has been little rest around the National League North as clubs Chester FC will soon face continue their pre-season preparations.

The Blues were given a huge boost during the week when it was confirmed benefactor Stuart Murphy will be donating £1m to the club over the next three years.

The money is designed to improve infrastructure at Chester FC, but some could be used to aid the club’s playing budget.

But it’s not just the Blues who have been busy during the week, so here’s a round-up of what’s happened up and down the National League North over the past few days.

Boston United

One more ex-player the Blues will be coming up against next season in English football’s sixth tier is John McCombe.

The defender departed the Swansway Chester Stadium in February and later joined Harrogate Town, before leaving the Yorkshire side at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has since penned a deal at Boston for the upcoming campaign .

And he has revealed the story behind how a move to the club in 2007 fell through.

He told the Boston Standard : “I was at Huddersfield at the time and had been told that Boston had come in for me and Michael Proctor.

“I was looking to get more games so I agreed to go and play for them. I trained with the team on the Friday and was ready to play against Mansfield.

“But on the Saturday morning, about 10.30am, I got the call saying the paperwork hadn’t gone through and I couldn’t play.

“After that we found out about Boston’s financial difficulties and the deal was off because of a transfer embargo. It was frustrating because the transfer window was about to shut.

“I didn’t really think I’d play for Boston after that. Your career takes you in one direction and you move on.

“I didn’t think about playing for Boston again, but then things happened over the summer.”

Hereford FC

One of the Blues furthest trips south in the division next season will be to Hereford.

The Bulls were promoted from the Southern Football League Premier Division last year and will take their place in the National League North.

And Hereford boss Peter Beadle believes the division they will be playing in alongside the Blues will be their hardest test yet after three successive promotions since their reformation in 2014 – just like Chester FC did between 2010 and 2013.

“I’d never say we’ve had it easy, but with all respect to the divisions we’ve won, this is probably our first major test. This is the first time we’ve come up against full-time teams,” he told The Non-League Paper .

“In the past, we’ve taken advantage of having a good squad and a big fanbase. We haven’t just won the leagues – we’ve smashed them. Well, I don’t envisage us smashing it this year.

“We’re not full-time. We haven’t got the budget of some other clubs. Some of those teams can work with their players two hours a day. We get ours for three hours a week. There has to be a sense of realism and I think 95 per cent of our supporters recognise that.

“But, all that being said, I fully expect us to be there or thereabouts. We’ve already shown we can do it in one-off games last year. We beat Dagenham & Redbridge, we beat Eastleigh. We took Fleetwood to an FA Cup replay and only lost to two set-pieces.

“We will be as competitive as anyone else on the day – and if we perform consistently there is nothing to fear.”

Nuneaton Borough

Nuneaton Borough appointed a new manager last week after Nicky Eaden was confirmed as the club’s new boss.

But their announcement did not mention ex-Aston Villa defender Gary Charles, who had been managing the side since the end of March.

It led to Nuneaton later saying they regretted the confusion which arose after Charles discovered he was no longer the club’s boss via Twitter .

Nuneaton have now announced former player Lee Fowler will be Eaden’s assistant.

The 35-year-old – who played 21 times and scored three goals for Nuneaton – told the club’s website: “I enjoyed working with Nicky at Kettering and we’ve stayed in touch over the past decade, so when I was offered the role I was delighted.

“It feels like the right time to start the next chapter in my career.

“I’ve worked under a lot of different managers. I’ve taken bits from all of them, both good and bad. I know what myself and Nicky want from the players, our core values will be straight-forward hard work and honesty.

“Myself and Nicky will be working very hard as well, we want to create a good environment for the players to thrive in. The signings we have made, and the signings we hope to complete shortly, will show our intent and represent what we’re about. We want to build a team that both ourselves and the fans can be proud of.”

Former Nuneaton assistant Jon Ashton has moved to League Two side Stevenage.

York City

The Ministermen were very busy in the early part of the transfer window as Martin Gray revamped his squad.

One of the most recent arrivals is striker Jake Wright, who has moved back to Bootham Crescent on a two-year deal after being at fellow Yorkshire side Harrogate Town last season, who will be playing in the National League after achieving promotion last season.

But he has revealed he declined the opportunity to play in non-league’s top tier with Town because of their 3G pitch.

He told the York Press : “It was a big and difficult decision for me, as I had a few options.

“But, truthfully, the massive factor in my decision to come to York was to play on a grass pitch again.

“The artificial pitch at Harrogate suited my game a lot but, as a young lad, you don’t want to be playing and training on them week in, week out. It was taking a toll on my body and people say they can shorten your career.

“I have no problems with anybody at Harrogate though. The club did a lot for me and I have a lot of time for them.

“I spoke to (Harrogate manager) Simon Weaver about why I was going to York and he understood and we’re still friends.”

Darlington FC

One player who has moved from one National League North club to another is winger Alex Henshall.

He has joined Darlington from Nuneaton.

The 24-year-old’s career began at Swindon Town before moving to Premier League giants Manchester City and had loan spells at several EFL clubs, as well as Kilmarnock, Margate, and Braintree before moving to Nuneaton last summer.

Quakers manager Tommy Wright told the club website: “He’s a very exciting player, and it was a great pleasure to work with him when we are at Nuneaton together.

“Because of the way he runs with the ball, he is lightning quick and unplayable at times.

“He is exactly what we need as a team, and he will add to our options up front. He’ll put chances on a plate for our strikers.”

Blyth Spartans

One of the longest away days the Blues will face this season will be to Blyth Spartans.

But they will be without Dale Hopson who has joined Evo-Stik Northern Premier League team Whitby Town.

He played nearly 40 times last season for Blyth and found the back of the net a dozen times.

The midfielder was Blyth’s record signing when he joined them last summer.

Blyth boss Alun Armstrong told the club website: “First I’d like to thank Dale for his commitment and performances last season, he’s a fantastic talent and we wish him well.

“Obviously we didn’t want to lose a player of Hopson’s quality, but with extra work commitments and the travelling up to training twice a week and for matches it’s proved just too much for him.

“It’s his decision and we have to respect that, and the deal has opened up a portion of the playing budget to help get other deals we’ve done already over the line.”