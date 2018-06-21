Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC loanee Andy Firth has reflected on his time with the Blues during an eventful season on and off the pitch which proved to be a steep learning experience for the young stopper.

The 21-year-old joined the Swansway Chester Stadium outfit at the end of January from Premier League giants Liverpool FC.

But not long after he joined the struggling Blues, the extent of the club’s financial woes were revealed as £50,000 was required in the short-term just to stay in business.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo’s Anfield+ podcast, the young goalkeeper revealed his early days at Chester and how then-manager Marcus Bignot broke the news to Firth and his new teammates that some of the players would have to be moved on to help the club survive.

“It was quite a strange experience to go in to,” he said.

“The first day I went to train there before I’d agreed to sign there, they had the crisis meeting with the players, so literally the first day I sit in, meet all the players, and the gaffer comes in and goes ‘yeah, it’s been released we need 50 grand to survive the rest of the season, so unfortunately we’re going to have to make changes to the staff off the pitch but also the staff on the pitch as well to cut the budget down and make sure we can survive the season’.

“Since I was there, there was lots of players leaving, lots of staff leaving, and for me it was a really strange experience.

“That is unfortunately the real world of football at lower levels. I’ve always been used to at Liverpool where people tend to get longer contracts and obviously the money at the top end of the game’s a lot different to players in the Conference.

“It was something I wasn’t used to but that is real football. The Premier League is obviously the top of the table and that’s the dream, but people have to make a living at them lower levels and it can be a lot harsher financially.”

What followed at Chester was a player exodus with the likes of John McCombe, Paul Turnbull, and Alex Lynch, all leaving permanently, while Kingsley James and Ross Hannah went on loan for the rest of the campaign to Barrow and Southport respectively.

But the cutbacks were not just limited to players, with backroom staff such as Blues goalkeeping coach Dave Felgate having to depart the club just a few games into Firth’s time there.

It meant he had to put on goalkeeping training sessions for himself and Crewe Alexandra loanee Will Jaaskelainen, something he was able to do thanks to having his badges from being a coach at Liverpool’s Academy.

“That was an interesting one! I think Felgs did my first two games before he left, then the other 15-odd games I was left to bat on my own,” said Firth.

“We brought in Will Jaaskelainen from Crewe, so there was literally just me and Will for two or three days a week training on our own.

“Thankfully I’ve done my coaching badges so I’ve been coached at the Academy as well which stood me in good stead.

“It was quite an interesting one, but between us we managed to get through it together really well and obviously I was still doing bits of training at Liverpool which helped, so I wasn’t completely cut off from all my goalkeeping training.

“To have the chance to go back to Liverpool and do a few bits, as well as having Will and the young lad Ben Gayle at Chester to help me out, they were top drawer for me.”

Among one of his first games for his new club was away to Wrexham in the cross-border derby at the Racecourse Ground, a clash the Dragons won 2-0 which was televised live on BT Sport.

Despite the defeat, Firth pinpointed the game as one of his favourites in a Chester shirt due to confirming the standard of football in the National League.

“Thrown in at the deep end would be a bit of an understatement!” he recalled. “I remember my debut was on a Tuesday night and we got beat 2-0. I did okay, but the gaffer had said before my debut, ‘look I’ll give you two games, I’ll give you Tuesday and Sunday’.

“The second game was Wrexham away at their place. I did okay on the Tuesday, we got beat 2-0, and then the second game was Wrexham away live on BT.

“I’d played on telly before on LFC TV, but it was my first proper game on real telly, as you’d say.

“To go away to Wrexham was a tough game. It was a massive experience for me. There was 8,000 there I think it was, and a fair bit of abuse but it was something that you just had to stick your chest out and just take it and just try and concentrate on your own game.

“That was one of my favourite games, although we got beat, it was a real moment I thought this is a good level of football and it really can test you.”

Ultimately Chester’s status as a National League club came to an end with relegation confirmed in the derby defeat against Tranmere Rovers in April.

Before the season was over, Bignot had been sacked by the Blues and Academy coach Calum McIntyre had been given the first team job for the final three games of the season.

Due to the senior players leaving, it gave younger players such as Tom Crawford, James Jones, and Nathan Brown the chance to shine in senior football, despite all only signing professional deals at the start of last season.

It meant that despite being 21, Firth admitted he felt being one of the elder statesmen in the Blues dressing room.

“It was just unfortunate with the amount of players we kept losing and by the end, we literally were not far off an under-21s team playing in the Conference,” said Firth.

“There was lots of debuts given out, there was a few of the Academy lads who had stepped in, like Nathan Brown, Tom Crawford’s just got his move to Notts County, James Jones at centre half, there was a real young team and even at 21, I felt quite experienced even though I’d played 15 games and I’m only 21 myself, because we were such a young, inexperienced team.

“Calum stepped in as the caretaker and he’s 24 which is crazy for how old he is, but I couldn’t say a bad word about Calum because he’d worked a lot with us before he’d got the job.

“So for him to step in and do the job he did, I was just made up for him, especially on the last day to get the three points for him because he definitely deserved it.”

Firth went out on a high with Chester in the 2-1 away win against Barrow, with teenage sensation Crawford netting the winner in what proved to be his final game for his hometown club.

And Firth praised the Blues faithful for the relationship he was able to forge with them as he fondly reflected on his time at the Swansway Chester Stadium – where he hopes to return to for next month’s friendly against Liverpool, even if he is not part of the Reds squad – in what proved to be a valuable experience for him, both on and off the pitch.

He said: “It was a good learning experience, there was lots of well documented problems off the pitch with things happening at the club.

“But for me personally, to get to go out on loan at a club that’s always been a big club for a long time, so to get there and get some valuable minutes under my belt and play against some big teams.

“It was a great experience for me learning things on the pitch but also an eye opener off the pitch as well.

“The fans were unbelievable in tough times off the pitch and on the pitch. There was a couple of goals through the games that I wasn’t happy with myself, but I never got any stick from any of the fans, they were always there supporting and no matter what, they were always giving us every chance to go and get a win.

“The relationship between me and the fans was very special and something I definitely hope wherever I go, if I can get that relationship, I’ll be made up.”