Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC goalkeeper Alex Lynch has left the club.

The 22-year-old recently lost his place between the posts to on-loan Port Vale keeper Sam Hornby.

Lynch made 45 appearances for the Blues after signing for the club from Welsh Premier League outfit Bala Town in October 2016.

A favourite among the fans, his most memorable moment came earlier this season when he produced a heroic display to earn Chester a 0-0 derby draw at Tranmere Rovers.

The Blues are now in talks with a Premier League club, who are understanding of the club's financial constraints, to sign a replacement for Lynch.

It was revealed at last night's City Fans United meeting that Chester need to find £50,000 in the short term to survive.