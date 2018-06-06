Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will host Champions League runners up Liverpool FC in their first pre-season friendly.

The Blues had been in discussions with the Premier League giants over a friendly for some weeks and both clubs have now agreed the details around the game, which will take place at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday, July 7 (3pm).

Manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to be in charge of the Reds for what is likely to be the first game at the helm for new Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, with Liverpool stars who are not involved in World Cup action set to be involved.

The likes of new Reds signing Fabinho, James Milner, Andy Robertson, Loris Karius, Gini Wijnaldum, Virgil Van Dijk, Dominic Solanke, Danny Ings and Tattenhall's Ben Woodburn could feature in the clash, which is expected to be an all-ticket affair.

There had been discussions around potentially moving the time due with a World Cup quarter final, that could possibly feature England, kicking off at the same time.

The game will see Chester kick off their pre-season campaign, with the first three friendlies revealed at the City Fans United members meeting on Tuesday night.

The Blues will travel to Welsh Premier League side Llandudno on Friday, July 20 (7.30pm kick off) before home games against League Two side Morecambe on Tuesday, July 24 (7.45pm kick off) and Everton under-23s on Saturday, July 28 (3pm kick off).

More fixtures are set to be added to the schedule in the next week or so.

Pre-season schedule so far

Liverpool FC (h) - Sat, July 7, 3pm - Swansway Chester Stadium

Llandudno (a) - Fri, July 20, 7.30pm - Giant Hospitality Stadium

Morecambe (h) - Tue, July 24, 7.45pm - Swansway Chester Stadium

Everton U23’s (h) - Sat, July 28, 3pm - Swansway Chester Stadium