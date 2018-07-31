Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the opening 45 minutes on Saturday it was hard to pick fault in Chester FC 's display against Everton under-23s.

Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson's Blues side were superb in the first half against the Toffees, who included two players in their starting XI with Premier League experience in Brendan Galloway and Tyias Browning.

But after leading 1-0 at the break and coping with ease with everything that David Unsworth's side could muster, Chester capitulated after the break with a second 45 minutes that provided plenty of food for thought for the Blues managers, who watched their side go down 4-2 .

Chester kick off their National League North season on Saturday with a visit from Spennymoor Town (3pm) and Morley believes that the second half display could work in their favour as they look to iron out the mistakes before the action commences for real.

Said Morley after the defeat: "I think it's the right thing that we've been taught a football lesson for the last half an hour as the lads' feet will be planted now and they won't get above their station and that is down to me and Jonno now to keep them planted.

"Is it realistic (pre-season)? Not really, no. You can play as well as you want to play and come the proper stuff next Saturday you might get complacent because you've competed against Bury, you've competed against Morecambe and you've competed against Everton U23s, then all of a sudden you've lost to Spennymoor.

"It's about minutes in the legs and it is our job to get them lads fit, which I think we're there. There is still 10-20% for some individuals to work on but we are looking strong and we look ok.

"The environment we've created and the environment in the dressing room is good and everybody is encouraging each other and trying to bring out the best in each other.

"We're here Tuesday night for the open session, we'll work hard Thursday on what we will look like Saturday and then hopefully we will get the result."

Fans will have a chance to meet the Chester managers and players and watch them train at the Swansway Chester Stadium this evening as the club host an open training session .

A host of fun activities are in store during the evening which begins at 5.30pm with the open training session to start at 6.30pm.