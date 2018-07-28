Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second-half goal blitz saw Everton under-23s earn a 4-2 victory at Chester FC.

The Blues had lead 1-0 at the break thanks to a debut goal from Anthony Dudley but strikes from Nathan Broadhead, Harry Charsley, Bassala Sambou and Shane Lavery handed the Toffees victory, although Jon Moran had levelled matters briefly after the hour mark.

Chester were impressive in the first half but some soft goals in the second half will no doubt frustrate the Blues managers.

With their National League North beginning at home to Spennymoor Town in seven days, Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley fielded a strong starting XI against David Unsworth's young Toffees, with new additions Danny Livesey and Anthony Dudley both featuring.

There was also a final chance for the trialists to earn a deal, with Deane Smalley starting on the bench.

While Marco Silva's first team were out in France taking on Rennes there was a space for two players who have seen Premier League action for the Goodison Park outfit, with both Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway both starting for the Toffees' U23s.

Chester started the contest brightly, although the swirling wind was making life difficult for both teams.

There was little in the way of clear-cut chances in the opening exchanges with Gary Roberts' blocked effort and a header wide at the other end by Bassala Sambou as close as either team came in the first 20 minutes.

Simon Grand played a stunning back to front ball on 22 minutes that set the impressive Trialist A free but he could only tamely sidefoot at Chris Renshaw from an cute angle when he really should have done better. A blot on an otherwise clean copybook with the young striker making a nuisance of himself with an energetic display.

Dominic Smalley lashed over from 25 yards soon after before the Blues took the lead on 34 minutes.

Trialist A did well to wrestle the ball off Everton's Con Ouzounidis, breaking into the box before crossing low across the six-yard box where Dudley was on hand to bundle home for his first goal since his mid-week loan move from Salford City.

Chester were dominating Unsworth's young Toffees but they did break before the end of the half when Anthony Evans left John Pritchard for dead only to be denied by a superb sliding block from Blues debutant Danny Livesey 10 yards from goal.

Half time: Chester 1 Everton U23s 0

Chester had the first effort of the second half when a fine Pritchard corner was nodded just over by Trialist A.

But the Toffees were level on 56 minutes when a Fraser Hornby strike from 25 yards was parried by Grant Shenton into the path of Broadhead who rode a challenge before firing into an empty net.

And it was almost 2-1 moments later when Hornby's free kick from the edge of the box cannoned off the upright and out to safety.

But Everton had the lead just after the hour mark - and it came in similar fashion.

A Broadhead strike from distance swerved and was pushed away by Shenton but only as far as substitute Charsley who fired home the rebound.

But Chester were level on 64 minutes when Pritchard's free kick from 18 yards struck the bar but fell into the path of Moran 12 yards out, with the Blues defender sidefooting home, high into the roof of the net.

Parity was short lived, though, as Steve Howson let a through ball sneak under his foot 60 seconds later allowing Sambou to race clear one on one and slide under the body of Shenton.

Everton came close on 74 minutes to extending their advantage when Charsley broke free after winning the ball off Gary Stopforth, crossing low for the imposing Hornby who could only touch wide from close range.

Chester substitute Dan Mooney came close at the other end when Dudley cut inside and found the on-loan winger who thundered an effort goalwards from 25 yards which clipped the top of the cross bar on its way out.

But Everton added a fourth on 81 minutes when a defence-splitting pass set Lavery free with the Toffees striker shooting past Shenton to all but secure the success for Unsworth's side.

Full time: Chester 2 Everton U23s 4

Match facts

Chester: Shenton, Smalley, Livesey (Moran 55), Grand, Howson, Pritchard, Roberts (c) (Mooney 70), Stopforth, Mahon, Dudley, Trialist A. Subs not used: Trialist (GK), Hughes, Downes, Thomson, Brown, Hellawell, Murray, Trialist B, Trialist C.

Bookings:

Goals: Dudley 34, Moran 64.

Everton U23s: Renshaw (Hansen 46), Denny, Galloway, Markelo, Ouzounidis (Foulds 46), Browning, Evans (Charsley 46), Adeniran (Bramall 83), Hornby (Gordon 76), Broadhead (Mampala 80), Sambou (Lavery 66).

Bookings:

Goals: Broadhead 56, Charsley 61, Sambou 65, Lavery 81.

Referee: Steve Copeland.

Attendance: 758.

Star man: Craig Mahon.