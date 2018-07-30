Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With less than a week to go until they kick off their National League North campaign, Chester FC are throwing their doors open for a special open training session to allow fans to meet the squad.

On Tuesday, July 31, Blues fans will be able to see managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson put the squad through their paces at the Swansway Chester Stadium ahead of Saturday's season opener at home to Spennymoor Town (3pm).

As well as having the chance to watch the players train and meet the squad and managers, there will also be a variety of fun activities taking place around the stadium.

Chester FC Community Trust coaches will be providing football activities and there will also be inflatable foot darts, face painting and ice cream. The club shop will also be open to allow fans the chance to buy the new home shirt for the 2018/19 season and the Blues Bar and kiosks will be open for food and drink.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Jim Green, chief executive of the Community Trust, said: “There have been a lot of changes over the summer and there is a real positivity around the club so this is a fantastic chance for supporters to meet the squad ahead of the new season.

“These events have always been really popular and we hope to see fans of all ages attending to get a closer look at their new team and join us for what should be a great evening.”

Fans who have purchased season tickets will also be able to collect these on the evening and with volunteers from the Fan Engagement Working Group on hand to promote City Fans United memberships, Junior Blues and the Seals Lottery.

The evening begins at 5.30pm with the gates opening for the training session at 6.30pm.