Supporters are the lifeblood of any football club.

But what makes Chester FC special - and it's easy to forget the fact in times of struggle on the pitch - is that without the supporters there would not be a club at all.

We were given a reminder of that in the hours leading up to Saturday's 1-0 home victory over fellow strugglers Soihull Moors .

It was vital Chester won - and, thanks to top scorer Ross Hannah's sixth goal of the season, they did just exactly that to get a massive month of matches off to the best possible start.

But the match would never have got the go-ahead had it not been for the band of volunteers who helped clear the snowbound Swansway Chester Stadium pitch.

The club announced on Friday that it fully expected the crucial clash to take place barring any dramatic changes to the weather forceast.

But, while the pitch remained playable, come the next morning the Blues were calling for fans to get down to the Deva early and brush the snow off the surface.

They came with their shovels and they came with their wheelbarrows and, with the match referee keeping a close eye on proceedings, they worked their soaked socks off to clear the pitch in time for the players to do their warm-ups.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Quite rightly, the Chester players and management team dedicated the huge win to the people who helped make it possible.

Blues assistant boss Ross Thorpe, who spoke to the media after the game, said: "From the groundstaff and the volunteers who have come down today to get this game on, the players will happily say, 'that was for them'.

"It's been a really good day."