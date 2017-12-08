Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 'fully expect' tomorrow's crucial clash at home to Solihull Moors (3pm kick-off) will be ON.

People across Cheshire woke up to see snow falling outside of their window this morning.

The Blues have confirmed that there is a 'light dusting' of snow on the Swansway Chester Stadium surface.

But they have no reason to believe the big game will be postponed given the forecast for the next 24 hours.

A statement from the club reads: "The pitch currently has a light dusting of snow and - with the weather forecast over the next 24 hours - we currently have no reason to expect the game to be postponed.

"We will clearly continue to monitor the forecast but, in the absence of any dramatic change, fully expect the match to take place as scheduled.

"We will continue to post updates on our social media channels when appropriate."

Chester go into the match on the back of a 4-0 home loss to Dagenham & Redbridge two weeks ago.

Fellow strugglers Solihull won their last outing, 1-0 at home to Leyton Orient last weekend.

That result hauled the basement boys within two points of the third-from-bottom Blues.