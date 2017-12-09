Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A classic this was not but the significance of these three points was huge.

Ross Hannah’s 78th minute header sealed a vital 1-0 success for Marcus Bignot’s Chester FC side over their relegation rivals Solihull Moors to get a crucial December off to the best possible start.

It wasn’t pretty on the eye but all that counts is the points, and the Blues held on to bag only their fourth win of the season and third home win in 2017.

Before the game the forecast had given snow, and in it rolled.

Snowfall overnight and flurries throughout the morning had seen the Blues issue a call to arms as they sought volunteers to clear the pitch.

Their calls were answered as a hardy band of Blues fans turned up, shovels in hand, to ensure the game went ahead as planned. A tremendous effort.

Marcus Bignot opted to ring the changes for the crucial clash against his former club with debuts handed to goalkeeper Sam Hornby and striker Daniel Udoh, while there was a senior debut for academy graduate James Jones in defence.

There was also a return for Reece Hall-Johnson in the starting line up after he recovered from a hamstring injury, and defender Myles Anderson was handed his first home appearance since his loan arrival from Torquay United.

The Blues made a slow start to the contest and struggled to get on the ball in the opening stages, although the visitors struggled to make Hornby work in the first 10 minutes.

It was Chester who had the first effort on target when a Lucas Dawson corner on 13 minutes found Andy Halls at the far post but his header could only find the grateful arms of Max O’Leary in the Solihull goal.

And Hall-Johnson saw his angled effort inside the box find the side netting five minutes later after he skipped by his man to burst into the box.

It was, though, a scrappy affair with neither side offering much going forward, probably to be expected given their respective positions in the National League.

On the half hour mark Halls managed to meet a Dawson corner again but, under pressure, could only head well over.

Hall-Johnson was providing Chester’s only outlet going forward and at the heart of everything the Blues did, but time and again the play broke down between midfield and attack, with little in the way of quality or creativity in the centre of the park in the opening 45 minutes.

(Image: Terry Marland)

HALF TIME: CHESTER 0 SOLIHULL MOORS 0

Bignot opted to throw on the fit-again Tom Shaw at half time in place of Halls in a bid to a add some quality and bite in midfield.

And it was Chester who had the first chance of the second half just three minutes in when Kingsley James cut the ball back to Dawson on the edge of the box, but his first time effort woefully away from goal before Moors eventually cleared.

The Blues were attempting to make some inroads into the Moors defence and Shaw saw snap shot from an Udoh lay off deflect wide for a corner minutes later.

But the Blues did finally make a breakthrough with 12 minutes remaining.

A Dawson corner from the left was swung in to the back post, flicked on by Ryan Astles to a lurking Hannah, who had come on as a substitute 12 minutes earlier, with the Chester striker nodding home from close range to bring a roar of delight from the home faithful.

The Blues were further boosted with six minutes of normal time remaining when former Birmingham City and West Brom man Darren Carter went in late on Dawson, leaving him writhing in agony.

That was enough for referee Peter Wright to show him a second yellow and handing him his marching orders.

Four minutes stoppage time was added on at the end of the 90 with the nerves jangling around the Swansway Chester Stadium.

And those nerves weren’t helped when the dangerous Jamey Osborne whistled a 25-yard effort inches wide of Hornby’s right-hand post.

But the Blues held out in relative comfort to seal a vital three points in their hunt for National League survival.

MATCH FACTS

Chester FC: Hornby, Halls (Shaw 46), Rowe-Turner, James, Jones, Astles, Dawson, Hall-Johnson, Anderson, Udoh (Hannah 66), Akintunde. Subs not used: Lynch, Bell, Mahon.

Bookings: Halls, Shaw.

Goals: Hannah 78.

Solihull Moors: O’Leary, Bowen (Reckord 79), Carter, Atkinson, Hylton, P Green (Carline 82), Daly, Kelleher, Osborne, Thomas, Afolayan (Asante 58). Subs not used: K Green, Murombedzi.

Bookings: Atkinson, Afolayan, Bowen, Carter, Osborne.

Red card: Carter.

Goals:

Attendance: 1,430.

Referee: Peter Wright.

Star man: Reece Hall-Johnson.