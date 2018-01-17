Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ross Hannah said it.

Victory for Chester FC in their next two games would really drag Gateshead and Hartlepool United right into the relegation mix.

The Blues host Gateshead on Saturday (January 20) before entertaining Hartlepool on Tuesday (January 23).

But, whereas crisis-torn Pools' problems seem never ending, the Heed will make the trip to the Swansway Chester Stadium with some belief restored.

Steve Watson's side remain winless in the National League since November 18; a run stretching back six matches.

But they went some way to stopping the rot last night by winning their FA Trophy second-round replay at league rivals Boreham Wood.

Gateshead progressed thanks to second-half goals from Patrick Mclaughlin and the highly rated Luke Hannant, for whom it could have been his last game for the club .

And Heed boss Watson, who has been linked with the Chester job in the past, said: "I thought for the first time in a few weeks now, at the end of the game, even though they were throwing things at us, I thought we looked composed and in control.

"There were plenty of positives to take out of the second half on Saturday (3-3 draw with Boreham Wood) and now out of a very good result away from home against a very good team.

"I think Boreham Wood are one of the best teams in the league with some of the best players in the league. Kieran Murtagh is one of the best, most gifted midfielders in the league, and you could pick any three of their five forwards and they'd get into most teams in this league.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"But we restricted them to very few shots on goal and, while we didn't have loads of possession and loads of attempts on goal, what we did do for the first time is the chances we had we took very well and when we had our backs to the wall we defended very well. We were back to where we know we can be.

"We've got to be going into Saturday with plenty of belief because we've got a run of four or five games now where we can seriously get ourselves in a much better position. It's all about belief and taking the momentum from tonight."

While it was a good night for Gateshead, the same cannot be said for Barrow AFC.

Barrow sit one place and five points above Chester in 20th in the National League.

And, like the Blues, they now have just survival to focus on after they were dumped out of the FA Trophy by National League North opponents Brackley Town.

Bluebirds boss Ady Pennock, speaking after the 2-0 home loss, said: "It was very awful.

"But what it has done is made up my mind on a few things - there will be a few faces coming in and a few faces going out.

"I thought the last couple of games have been very poor. I've said before, there will be bumps and bruises, and we've got a big game on Saturday and we've got to forget this - I want to forget it now.

"I'm not happy at all, obviously, but I have made up my mind on a few things, and now we just have to move on and forget this one - because it was awful."

Barrow head to second-from-bottom Guiseley on Saturday.