Make no mistake about it the appointment of the next Chester FC manager is one that the club can ill afford to get wrong.

The 4-0 loss at Dover Athletic on Saturday laid bare the challenge facing whoever is chosen to succeed Jon McCarthy in the Blues hotseat.

The club are understood to be interviewing eight candidates for the role and could make a decision as early as Wednesday, with the new man expected to be in charge for Saturday's visit of Maidenhead United (3pm).

While the identity of the full eight-man shortlist is unclear here's ten names who could very well feature.

(Image: Jon Fuller-Rowell)

MARCUS BIGNOT

Told the Chronicle of his interest in the role and the former Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town manager has applied and is understood to have an interview.

(Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

RONNIE MOORE

Another to have confirmed his interest in the job via the local press, the former Tranmere Rovers boss is anticipated to be on the shortlist.

(Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

DERMOT DRUMMY

Slightly leftfield candidate, the former Crawley Town head coach is believed to have applied and his efforts with the Chelsea youth set up make him intriguing.

(Image: Eddie Greville)

GRAHAM BARROW

The Chester legend will leave Chesterfield following the sacking of Gary Caldwell on Saturday and his name has been heavily linked since McCarthy's sacking. Has never publicly declared interest but he hasn't ruled it out. Don't be surprised to see him in the mix.

(Image: Simon Marshall)

PAUL CARDEN

The ex-Chester City midfielder was interviewed for the post last time and applied again this time around. Currently boss of Warrington Town, he could make an appearance on final shortlist.

(Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

KEVIN NICHOLSON

Nicholson was the first managerial casualty of the National League season when he was sacked as Torquay United boss last month. Kept the Gulls up against the odds last season and understood to have applied for Blues role.

(Image: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

RICHARD MONEY

A strong candidate with a hugely impressive track record, the former Luton Town and Cambridge United boss is believed to have thrown his hat into the ring. Won promotion to the Football League with Cambridge in 2014 after winning National League play-offs. Hard to imagine a candidate of his stature not getting an interview.

(Image: Andy Stenning)

KEVIN DAVIES

The former Southampton and Bolton Wanderers striker confirmed his interest in the position to the Chronicle but does he have the necessary experience. He has yet to hold a managerial position but holds great standing in the game and would increase club profile. Has also declared interest in Chesterfield job, according to the Derbyshire Times.

(Image: Tim Harley-Easthope)

STEVE WATSON

Watson impressed when interviewed for the job in 2016 and has since spent a year at Macclesfield Town as assistant to John Askey. He could find himself in the running again.

(Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

NEIL REDFEARN

A fine playing career that saw him play in the Premier League with the likes of Barnsley, Charlton Athletic and Bradford City, Redfearn is understood to have applied for the job. His last managerial position was at Rotherham United in 2016 and he had previously managed Leeds United under controversial owner Massimo Cellino.