Welcome to your first True Blue Podcast of 2018!

Our Chester FC reporter Dave Powell and his sportsdesk colleague Paul Wheelock are back from their winter break.

And earlier this afternoon they invited club historian Chas Sumner into The Chronicle studio (i.e. our meeting room) to talk all things Blue.

Cyrille Regis' sad passing , Gary Roberts' controversial red card , the fallout from the FA Trophy defeat , and a crucial week for Marcus Bignot's boys... it's all there in episode 10.

