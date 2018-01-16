Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC won’t be lodging an appeal with the FA over Gary Roberts’ red card at East Thurrock United on Saturday.

After coming on as a second half substitute, Roberts was sent off just nine minutes into his Blues debut in the 1-0 FA Trophy second round defeat at Rookery Hill following a challenge on Rocks midfielder Max Cornhill.

The 30-year-old, who had demonstrated his quality on the ball in his short spell on the pitch with a sublime defence-splitting pass from his own half to set Ross Hannah free on goal, was shown a straight red by referee David Rock in the 81st minute when attempting to win a loose ball.

The Blues have reviewed video footage of the tackle and have decided not to appeal the decision.

When considering appeals the FA will take into account whether or not there was justification for a referee to make the decision at the time. And with Roberts having left the ground to make the challenge the club have decided that it is an appeal that they do not think that they can win.

Roberts, who signed for Chester on a short-term deal last week, will be banned for the next three games and will miss the home clashes with Gateshead and Hartlepool as well as the trip to Maidenhead United.

And with the planned home game against Dover Athletic on Saturday, February 3 having been postponed owing to the Whites’ involvement in the third round of the FA Trophy on that day, Roberts won't feature again for Chester until at least the trip to Woking on February 10.