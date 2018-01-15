Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester City footballer Cyrille Regis has passed away aged just 59.

The French-Guiana-born ex-striker, who saw out his career at Chester City in the mid 1990s, is reported to have died following a heart attack, the Birmingham Mail reports.

The WBA Former Players Association broke the news in a tweet this morning (Monday, January 15) , paying heartfelt tribute to the 'great legend'.

Regis' professional playing career spanned 19 years, where he made 614 league appearances and scored 158 league goals, most prolifically at West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City.

He also won five caps for the England national team between 1982 and 1987.

Regis played 241 times for WBA, scoring 81 goals between 1977 and 1984.

He would move to Coventry City, where he played 238 times and netted 47 goals in a seven-year career.

Regis also enjoyed stints at Aston Villa, for whom he played 52 times between 1991 and 1993, and a brief stint at Wolves, where he scored twice in the 1993-94 season.

After a youth career playing for Molesey and Hayes, Regis saw out his career at Chester City in 1995-96, after a sole season at Wycombe the year previously.

He was the third black player to be capped by England at the highest level after Viv Anderson and Laurie Cunningham.

His younger brother is former player Dave Regis.

In 2004 Regis was voted as West Bromwich Albion's all time Cult Hero in a BBC Sport poll, gaining 65% of the vote.

In the same year he was named as one of West Bromwich Albion's 16 greatest players, in a poll organised as part of the club's 125th anniversary celebrations.

He was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2008 Birthday Honours.

His last tweet was posted to mark Coventry City's legendary FA Cup win in 1987 over Tottenham Hotspur.