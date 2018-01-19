Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's a big, big game for the Blues this weekend.

Victory at home to Gatehsead would cut the gap between the sides to just three points going into another massive match at the Deva on Tuesday against Hartlepool United (3pm).

Marcus Bignot had plenty to say about the visit of Gateshead in his pre-match press conference - and you'll be hearing exactly what between now and 3pm tomorrow right here on this site.

But, with this being January, and National League clubs up and down the country reshaping their squads, Chester FC boss Bignot was quizzed on potential incomings and outgoings.

And he also gave an update on two players who, when they return from their respective injuries and suspensions, will be, in his own words, like 'new signings'.

Bignot on Reece Hall-Johnson

Reece Hall-Johnson's loan from League Two outfit Grimsby Town runs out today.

The Blues are keen to extend the impressive right-back's stay at the Swansway Chester Stadium until the end of the campaign.

And, all being well, it looks increasingly likely they will be able to do that in time for Hall-Johnson to take to the pitch against Gateshead tomorrow.

Bignot said: "Between the two managers we've had the conversations. We're happy with Reece remaining until the end of the season, so it's just a case of the two clubs now coming to an agreement.

"I did get a answering machine message off Russell (Slade, Grimsby manager) on Wednesday night and I believe we're near enough there, so fingers crossed. That's the plan (to get it done by Saturday)."

Bignot on outgoings

Bignot's priority this month is and was to extend the loans of Hall-Johnson and goalkeeper Sam Hornby. However, he does remain in the market for further additions.

But he admits that will only happen if there are departures from the club.

Bignot said: "There may be one or two outgoings. To bring in new faces there are going to have to be outgoings and one or two might present themselves over the next couple of days and weeks.

"If that's the case then we need to move quickly to replace them because the last two games we've only been able to call on 16 players.

"But we have to do it within the financial remit - that's important.

"You have to have targets in mind as a manager. Although we can't do much business, it doesn't stop you keeping an eye out and keeping your ear to the ground, and if anything presents itself, you have to act on it.

"If we do lose one or two, we will be prepared."

Bignot on Jordan Archer

One area Bignot is not looking to strengthen is up front - not when Jordan Archer is on verge of a return.

But will the striker be fit to face Gateshead tomorrow?

"I don't know, we'll see," said Bignot.

"But I know the team and bench we put out will be more than good enough of going out there and getting us a result.

"It's critical we give ourselves a chance going into the business end of the season and having Jordan Archer fully fit in February, March and April will be like having a new signing.

"I know there's loads of clubs splashing the cash trying to find that number nine... well, we've got that number nine in the building already. That's a blessing.

"Adding Jordan to Harry White, Ross Hannah and James Akintunde... making sure those are all fit for the reminder of the season will be key."

Bignot on Gary Roberts

Chester will certainly be without Gary Roberts for the home showdowns with Gateshead and Hartlepool and next Saturday's trip to Maidenhead United after he was sent off 10 minutes into his debut in last Saturday's FA Trophy defeat at East Thurrock United .

The Blues will not appeal against the midfielder's contentious red card.

But Bignot insists it was not a reckless challenge and that Roberts will have a big role to play when he returns.

"Any supporter inside that ground... he would have got a rousing cheer for that tackle," said Bignot.

"He went in, wholly committed, with no other thought than to go and win the ball - and he won the ball.

"But it was a very strong challenge and there is a doubt, so it's not 100% clear cut to appeal in terms of was he in control of his body?

"But I know from playing the game, it was the type of challenge our supporters would have liked. No-one can question why he made the tackle. It was wholly committed to the cause and I'm fully behind him.

"And I keep thinking about the pass from inside his own half just before when he split their whole team down the middle to put Ross in one v one.

"Gary's a talent, and he's been really good since he's come into the building, so we're looking forward to working with him."