Chester FC have signed Shepherd Murombedzi following his departure from National League rivals Solihull Moors.

The 23-year-old left Moors by mutual consent earlier this week and has now linked up with Marcus Bignot at Chester.

(Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Zimbabwe-born Murombedzi was first signed by Blues boss Bignot when he was in charge of Solihull.

The wingback, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, made 68 National League and FA Cup appearances for Moors following his move from Hayes & Yeading United in the summer of 2016.

Murombedzi was on the books of Manchester City and Reading as a youngster and has also played for Nuneaton Town and Torquay United.

Murombedzi has been signed in time for Chester's home match against Gateshead tomorrow (3pm).

(Image: Chester FC)

But Reece Hall-Johnson will not be available for the clash with the Heed.

The right-back's loan from Grimsby Town runs out today.

And, while the Blues remain confident a deal to keep Hall-Johnson until the end of the season can be done, it will now not be completed until next week at the earliest.

Earlier today Chester announced the departure of midfielder Tom Shaw.