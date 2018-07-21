Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC joint-manager Bernard Morley believes the Blues are improving with every pre-season game despite losing to Bury, as the search for a new striker continues.

The Blues suffered their second defeat of pre-season against the League Two side, managed by former Chester City striker Ryan Lowe, as Gold Omotayo's strike after the break proved to be all that separated the sides.

And with several games of pre-season now done and dusted and a fortnight to go until the National League North curtain raiser at home to Spennymoor, Morley is under no illusions of the importance the next few weeks hold, but was pleased with what he saw against the Shakers.

"There are still two weeks of pre-season which are vital for us. There is a little bit of concern up front and we need to add to that but all in all we were very pleased with what we have seen today," said Morley.

"I thought we did try to overplay it, I think there was chances that we created and we could have got a shot off early doors, but I don't want to be too critical today.

"We've held our own and rightly so, and that's what we said to the lads before the game. Let's not go out and think we are beaten. We expect to do well and we expect to win the game.

"At Runcorn Linnets where we looked defensively really poor , I won't say a shambles but we looked all over the place and very disjointed.

"But with Simon's experience coming in and communication, telling people where to be, where not to be, when in and out of possession. I thought John Pritchard and Steve Howson really stepped up today and Simon Grant's experience is valuable.

"Especially from goal kicks we were splitting, we were confident, we were getting on the ball, and defensively against their strongest two centre forwards, I think we've done well.

"I think we're getting better every game, which is a massive positive. Standards have been set high and we've maintained them and seen improvements, week in, week out. Every training session, we look fitter and sharper. We do need to start scoring goals.

" I know we played last night and we got four goals against a good side , but against Bury today, they're the signs you've got to start to identify. If we can we break them down, then surely we're going to be able to break down sides at our level of football."

The Blues are next in action on Tuesday night at home to League Two side Morecambe, while Everton under-23s will take on Chester next Saturday.

One area of the squad which requires a new addition is at centre forward, where the Blues are currently lacking and out and out striker following the departure of Jordan Archer to today's opponents.

And though Morley admitted he and fellow joint-boss Anthony Johnson are not yet concerned, alarm bells may start to ring if they have not brought in a new marksman by the start of the season, but insisted they will not be rushed into making a new signing.

"Are we concerned? Not yet. We are still leaning to two weeks time to Spennymoor, and if that’s still the case, come two weeks time, there will be massive alarm bells, but it is something to work on in training, something for the scouts to get out and get us that centre forward," said Morley.

"There's hundreds of teams that want a centre forward who score 30 goals, but they're just not there.

"What we want to do is make sure that the profile of player we bring to this football club the right player.

"We don't want to be making a signing and give them a 12 month deal and then in six weeks time thinking we've rushed into that. If we've got to wait into the season, we'll do that."