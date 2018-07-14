Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC bagged their second win of pre-season after an entertaining clash in the heat against Runcorn Linnets.

Goals from Steve Howson, a John Pritchard penalty, two from a trialist with considerable Football League experience and an own goal earned Chester a 5-3 success over the Evo-Stik West Division side, who certainly made the Blues work for their win.

Chester had the ball in the net inside two minutes when a John Pritchard cross from the left found Matty Hughes who touched home from close range only to look up and see the linesman's flag raised.

But the Blues did break the deadlock on 10 minutes when Howson rose highest in the box to meet a Pritchard cross, heading powerfully past the despairing dive of one-time Chester keeper Dylan Forth.

But then the home side started to come back into it with Freddie Potter shooting wide from 20 yards before Grant Shenton was forced into a double save from the same player after the Blues defence stood still looking for a foul as Runcorn attacked.

And the Linnets were level on 17 minutes when Trialist A sent Potter through after the linesman's flag dubiously stayed down, breaking into the box before shooting high past Shenton from an angle into the roof of the net.

Four minutes later Shenton had to be alert to push away a Kristian Holt effort from 18 yards before it should have been 2-0 shortly after when Potter broke into the box, squaring to Trialist C who got the ball stuck under his feet with the goal at his mercy.

At the other end Chester did fashion an opportunity when Howson nodded just wide from a whipped Nathan Brown free kick into the box.

But Chester were back in the lead on 40 minutes when Trialist A was hauled down for Chester in the box with Pritchard stepping up to coolly stroke home the spot kick to make it 2-1.

Half time: Runcorn Linnets 1 Chester 2

After a sloppy first half Chester looked to start the second period stronger and Gary Stopforth threaded a fine ball through to Brown whose effort one-one-one was smothered by substitute Linnets keeper Matt Holmes.

But it was 3-1 on 53 minutes when a superb clipped ball through from Brown set Trialist A through, nodding past Holmes before tapping home. The former Football League striker, who has over 200 appearances in the EFL, netting his first of pre-season as he looks to win a deal.

But two minutes later some sloppy play saw Potter send through Trialist C, and he slotted past Shenton to make it 3-2.

Trialist A almost added a second for Chester when his powerful header from a superb Pritchard cross cannoned off the post before the Blues went 4-2 up in bizarre circumstances.

A Runcorn trialist looked to play a ball across his back line only to shank it horrendously, putting the ball past his own keeper much to the delight of the visiting Chester fans.

Teenage Chester substitute Lloyd Marsh-Hughes went close with a header but it was Runcorn who would strike next.

The dangerous Potter broke free once more, squaring for Paul Shanley to tap home from close range.

But the two-goal cushion was restored three minutes later when a fine cross from the left from substitute Dan Mooney found Trialist A who made no mistake converting from close range for his second goal of the aftenoon.

Full time: Runcorn Linnets 3 Chester FC 5

Match facts

Runcorn: Forth, Trialist A, Trialist B, Moore, O'Brien (Jones 31), Simpson, Holt, Hamid, Potter, Shanley, Trialist C. Subs not used: Trialist D, Trialist E, Holmes, Trialist F, Nolan, Trialist G.

Bookings:

Goals: Potter 17, Trialist C 55, Shanley 78.

Chester: Shenton (Trialist C 84), Smalley, Moran (Trialist B 84), Howson (Downes 84), Pritchard, Mahon (Mooney 65), Stopforth (Noble 73), Burton (Hellawell 84), Hughes (Marsh-Hughes 73), Brown (Murray 65), Trialist A (Thomson 84). Subs not used: Trialist (GK).

Bookings:

Goals: Howson 10, Pritchard 40 (pen), Trialist A 53 & 82, Trialist (OG) 62.

Attendance: 319.

Star man: John Pritchard.