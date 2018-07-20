Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While tomorrow's clash with Bury may be a more accurate barometer of where Chester FC are at presently, a truly dominant performance from a youthful Blues side earned them a 4-0 success against Llandudno's first team on the North Wales coast.

Chester bossed the contest from start to finish but had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock and goals from Trialist E, Nathan Brown, Alex Downes and Cain Noble secured a win for the Blues in a game they completely dominated from start to finish.

With a home encounter with League Two side Bury to follow 24 hours later, Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley opted for a youthful Chester side, with Gary Stopforth, Matty Hughes, Gary Roberts and Jon Moran among the first teamers to get a run out at the Giant Hospitality Stadium.

After a nip and tuck opening where Chester saw much of the possession it too 19 minutes for the first effort of the match when Rhain Hellawell did well to chase down a ball down the right before checking back and laying off Matty Hughes who fired at Llandudno keeper Shaun Pearson from 18 yards.

The Blues came close to opening the deadlock four minutes later when Roberts picked up the ball in midfield and picked out Trialist B racing into the box, with the full back bringing down the ball expertly eight yards out but lashing over when under pressure from home keeper Pearson.

Despite their youthful look Chester were pulling the strings against what was Llandudno's first team.

Roberts, showing his quality in midfield, saw an 18-yarder saved down low before minutes later weighting a superb ball into the box for Hughes to bring down, but the former Chorley man could only lash across the face of goal from an acute angle.

Just before the half hour mark Lloyd Marsh-Hughes ran into traffic in the box with the ball finding its way out to the impressive Iwan Murray who rasped an effort into the side netting from 20 yards.

The home side were barely able to get over the halfway line with Marsh-Hughes and then Hughes both seeing efforts from distance fly wide.

Trialist B, playing at left back, thought he had handed Chester the lead on 42 minutes when he met a Murray corner, but his goal-bound header was cleared off the line by a Tudno shirt and hacked to safety.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Half time: Llandudno 0 Chester 0

There were no changes for the Blues at the break and within 60 seconds of the restart the deadlock was almost broken when Hughes found room but curled an effort just wide of Pearson's upright with his left foot.

And three minutes later Hughes came close once again when he connected first time with a fine Marsh-Hughes cross from the left, forcing Pearson to push the effort onto the post with the rebound falling gratefully into the goalkeepers arms.

Chester's more experienced players made way on the hour mark as Johnson and Morley opted to run the rule over three trialists, while Nathan Brown and Cain Noble were also given a run out.

But the deadlock was eventually broken on 67 minutes when Marsh-Hughes played through Trialist E who steadied himself before shooting beyond Pearson to open the scoring.

Having barely crossed the halfway line all game Llandudno wasted a glorious chance to level on 75 minutes when substitute Osian Jones was sent clean through,but he could only roll wide when one on one with Chester's trialist keeper.

And Tudno were made to pay for their profligacy as the Blues doubled their lead 60 seconds later when Trialist E crossed low from the byline where Brown was on hand to turn home from close range.

It was 3-0 soon after when Alex Downes battled his way to the byline and thundered an effort goalwards that took a deflection and found its way into the back of the net.

The scoreline was now beginning to reflect Chester's dominance and it was 4-0 on 82 minutes when Tudno's keeper pawed a cross from Trialist B into the path of Noble who slammed home from 12 yards.

You can't read much into friendlies but such a show of dominance from a largely youthful Chester side against senior players from a Welsh Premier League outfit bodes well for the chances of those on the fringes.

And while the striker situation is yet to be resolved it would be hard to rule out Marsh-Hughes making an impact if given the chance this season.

Match facts

Llandudno: S Pearson, Hewitt, M Pearson, K Edwards, Connolly, Z Edwards Hughes, Ketley, Harry, Owen. Subs not used:

Bookings: None.

Goals:

Chester: Trialist A (GK), Hellawell (Brown 60), Thomson, Moran, Downes, Trialist B, Stopforth (Trialist D 58), Roberts (Noble 58), Murray (Trialist C 58), Hughes (Trialist E 60), Marsh-Hughes.

Bookings: None.

Goals: Trialist E 67, Brown 76, Downes 79, Noble 82.

Star man: Lloyd Marsh-Hughes.