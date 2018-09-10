Chester FC will today find out their opponents in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup this afternoon.
After their relegation from the National League last season, Chester come into the world's most famous domestic cup competition two rounds earlier than they did last year.
The draw will be regionalised until the first round proper, but the doubling of prize money from last season means that a run in the competition could be hugely lucrative to a club Chester's size.
The draw is expected at around 1pm and will be drawn at FA headquarters at Wembley Stadium.
The second qualifying round ties will be played over the weekend of September 22.
How much prize money is on offer?
The FA Cup prize fund has doubled for the upcoming season – meaning the financial rewards for Chester FC will be all the more significant if the Blues can progress in the competition.
Chester will enter the competition this season at the second qualifying round, with a tie due to take place on Saturday, September 22.
And the financial incentive for winning that game and progressing to the next stage will now be £9,000.
Winning the third qualifying round will earn clubs £15,000, with the prize for those which win the following stage – where the Blues exited the competition last season with an abysmal 2-0 away loss against Kidderminster – and make it into the first round proper now standing at £25,000.
Should the Blues make it to the competition’s first round proper, they could face sides from either League One or League Two, with a reward of £36,000 prize money on offer if they triumph.
Some possible opponents
With the draw regionalised the Blues could face some interesting ties.
- City of Liverpool
- Irlam
- Anstey Nomads
- Cleethorpes Town
