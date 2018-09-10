Chester FC will today find out their opponents in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

After their relegation from the National League last season, Chester come into the world's most famous domestic cup competition two rounds earlier than they did last year.

The draw will be regionalised until the first round proper, but the doubling of prize money from last season means that a run in the competition could be hugely lucrative to a club Chester's size.

The draw is expected at around 1pm and will be drawn at FA headquarters at Wembley Stadium.

The second qualifying round ties will be played over the weekend of September 22.

We'll keep you right up to date on just who the Blues draw in the competition, as well as how some of our other Cheshire sides get on in the draw.