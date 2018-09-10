Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have been handed a home clash in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Blues were drawn at home to North West Counties Premier League side City of Liverpool after being pulled out of the velvet bag first at FA headquarters at Wembley.

Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's side enter the competition at the second qualifying round stage this season following their relegation from the National League to the National League North last season.

City of Liverpool, formed in 2015, are in only their second campaign in the FA Cup and have made it through to this stage of the competition for the first time after putting Squires Gate to the sword in the first preliminary round at the weekend, winning 5-1 away from home.

The Purps have started the season well and sit fourth in the North West Counties Premier League after four wins and a draw from their opening five games.

They have prolific former Runcorn Town striker Craig Cairns in the squad and he was on hand to bag a hat-trick in their FA Cup success.

The winners of the clash will receive £9,000 in prize money.