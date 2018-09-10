Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson expects City of Liverpool to be 'well up for it' after the North West Counties Premier Division side were paired with Chester FC in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

The Blues will host The Purps on Saturday, September 22 , after the two sides were drawn out of the velvet bag first at the FA headquarters at Wembley earlier today.

City of Liverpool, who have former Chester defender Luke Denson in their ranks as well as Blacon High School PE teacher David Forbes, booked their place in the second qualifying round for the first time in their short history with a convincing 5-1 win at Squires Gate over the weekend.

The Purps have won four of their opening five league games this season and Blues joint-boss Johnson expects them to be well up for causing an upset.

Said Johnson: "All you want in the FA Cup is a home tie, and we will be playing a team who are three leagues below us.

"You want to be out the hat first and we were last year and we were again this year. They will be well up for it and they are smashing everyone in sight at that level of football so they will be flying for it.

"They’ve got some good players, too. Jamie McDonald was great for Warrington and Craig Cairns bags 30 a season at that level so they will carry a threat. It’s a great tie and both sides will be bang up for it and it should be a great game.

"We were drawn against York City and Stockport County for the last two seasons so a home clash against a team in a lower league is something that we would have taken. It should be a great occasion."

Chester are back in National League North action tomorrow night when they host FC United of Manchester at the Swansway Chester Stadium (7.45pm).