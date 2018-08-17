Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's rescheduled game next Tuesday against Kidderminster Harriers has been postponed, it has been confirmed.

The National League North fixture was originally due to take place earlier this week at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

But it was rescheduled following water damage to the home of the Blues on Sunday evening after a torrential downpour.

It involved water leaking into the club’s control room and PA room and has caused significant damage, leaving the East Stand without electricity and unable to run CCTV and the PA system, a requirement for the club’s safety certificate and their ability to host home games.

The East Stand at the Swansway Chester Stadium has been closed as a result as the drying required and repair and replacement of electrical systems takes place.

This Saturday's planned home game against FC United of Manchester was called off yesterday due to the damage and it has now been swiftly followed with the postponement of this Tuesday's rescheduled game against Kidderminster.

A Blues statement issued today said: "Specialist examination is currently being undertaken to estimate repairs required and the timeline needed for the stadium to be safely opened to meet forthcoming fixtures."

CCTV and public address system providers have been due at the Swansway Chester Stadium today to assess the damage and provide details on when new equipment can be installed, both of which are required to host home games.

The fixture postponements mean Chester's next game will be away to AFC Telford United on Saturday, August 25 - a fortnight after the club's last match, the 8-1 defeat on their travels against Blyth Spartans.

A new date for the Kidderminster fixture has not yet been confirmed.

Yesterday, a Blues statement said that the club was 'working around the clock ' to return the stadium to a state capable of holding matches again and that any decision over the Kidderminster game would be communicated as soon as possible.

It said: "Any decision on the Kidderminster Harriers game along with any subsequent fixtures will be communicated at the earliest possible stage based on the requirement to work closely in tandem with the National League and Safety Advisory Group.

“They will make the ultimate decision on this matter in conjunction with ourselves.

“However, Chester Football Club are committed to minimising disruption to supporters caused by late postponements and continue to work around the clock to return the ground to a state where it can host matches.

“Until such a time that the critical safety systems such as turnstile calculators and CCTV and tannoy systems are restored, the Club would be in breach of its safety certificate to open any area of the ground allowing a fixture to take place.

"Opening unaffected sections only is not an option.”

A statement from the National League said: "Following the postponement on Saturday’s fixture between Chester and FC United, the National League can today confirm the decision has been taken to also re-arrange Tuesday’s match with Kidderminster.

"Severe storm damage has left the Swansway Stadium damaged, and after pushing the Harriers game back a week it has been decided following an inspection that the ground needs more time before football can return.

"New dates for either game have yet to be announced."