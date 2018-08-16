Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC are working ‘around the clock’ to repair weather damage in a bid to return their home to a state where it can once more host games.

The club confirmed earlier today that Saturday’s planned clash against FC United of Manchester at the Swansway Chester Stadium has been postponed after flooding last Sunday evening caused by a torrential downpour.

It follows the rescheduling of last Tuesday’s game against Kidderminster Harriers which was moved to next week after the extent of the damage caused by the inclement weather was fully realised.

It included water leaking into the club’s control room and PA room and has caused significant damage, leaving the East Stand without electricity and unable to run CCTV and the PA system, a requirement for the club’s safety certificate and their ability to host home games.

It has led to the East Stand being closed as a result, while the drying required and repair and replacement of electrical systems will not be completed in time for Saturday’s clash against FC United.

The Blues have issued a statement offering an update on the situation and that work is taking place at the Swansway Chester Stadium around the clock to return it to a fit state to host games with next Tuesday’s rearranged game against Kidderminster the next fixture due.

It said: “Any decision on the Kidderminster Harriers game along with any subsequent fixtures will be communicated at the earliest possible stage based on the requirement to work closely in tandem with the National League and Safety Advisory Group.

“They will make the ultimate decision on this matter in conjunction with ourselves.

“However, Chester Football Club are committed to minimising disruption to supporters caused by late postponements and continue to work around the clock to return the ground to a state where it can host matches.

“Until such a time that the critical safety systems such as turnstile calculators and CCTV and tannoy systems are restored, the Club would be in breach of its safety certificate to open any area of the ground allowing a fixture to take place.

“Opening unaffected sections only is not an option.”

Work has begun to dry out the affected parts of the stadium, while the Blues has confirmed the ticket office and club shop in the East Stand will not be open until the start of next week, at the earliest.

The statement continued: “In regards to the stadium itself, at present work to dry out areas affected by flooding continues following the arrival of driers yesterday.

“Work on restoring the electrical supply and assessing any damage to the CCTV and public address systems will commence once it has been deemed safe to do so which we hope will be in the coming days.

“Whilst understanding supporters’ frustration regarding the postponement of the FC United match, this decision is not one that can be made internally in isolation by a club and requires consultation with the National League and the Safety Advisory Group collectively.

“The decision was made in relation to safety of the stadium for players and spectators alike.

“In light of this an inspection of the Club offices took place this morning by a delegation from the National League and the decision was made, following discussion with FC United, to postpone this weekend’s fixture.”