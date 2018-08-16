Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have been forced to postpone a second home game following the severe water damage that affected critical parts of the Swansway Chester Stadium's infrastructure.

Torrential rain on Sunday night leaked into the control room and PA room and has caused significant damage, leaving the East Stand without electricity and unable to run CCTV and the PA system, a requirement for the club's safety certificate and their ability to host home games.

After the home game with Kidderminster Harriers was called off earlier this week, Saturday's planned game with FC United of Manchester will not go ahead as the drying required and repair and replacement of electrical systems will not be completed in time.

National League officials were at the stadium to inspect the damage for themselves this morning.

Next week's rearranged game with Kidderminster (Tuesday, August 21) also looks in doubt, although no decision has yet been taken on that fixture.

The possibility of switching the game to FC United's Broadhurst Park had been mooted, but with the Manchester side having limited away capacity and the game needing to be segregated, the match would have been an all-ticket affair and owing to time scales it was not logistically possible to reverse the fixture.

CCTV and public address system providers are due at the Swansway Chester Stadium tomorrow to assess the damage and provide details on when the new equipment can be installed. Without both of these things in place the club cannot host home games.

Should Tuesday's rearranged game with Kidderminster also be postponed then it would mean that Chester would have had two weeks without a game since their 8-1 loss at Blyth Spartans by the time the play at AFC Telford United on Saturday, August 25.

The Saturday postponement of the FC United match is a blow for the Blues. A Saturday game would have attracted a large away following, something that would likely be reduced should the game be rearranged for a Tuesday evening.

A National League statement read: "Following on from water damage which has affected electrical equipment at Chester FC and subsequent safety concerns, the fixture between Chester FC and FC United of Manchester scheduled for Saturday 18 August 2018 is postponed."