Over a month since water ingress caused severe damage to the Swansway Chester Stadium, Chester FC return to home turf this afternoon.

Four postponements have seen the Blues forced to play catch up with the rest of the National League North and they have played just twice since the 8-1 humbling at Blyth Spartans the day before the torrential downpour that affected the stadium.

Two solid weeks work round the clock has seen the damage repaired, with new CCTV and PA systems in place and the game given the go-ahead on Thursday afternoon after a safety certificate was granted.

Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Chester entertain a Bradford (Park Avenue) side that currently sit third in the National League North.

But buoyed by their late leveller at Guiseley seven days previous, Chester arrive into the game with some confidence restored, although their injury and suspension woes haven't made matters easy.

We'll bring you all the buil-up, team news, match action and post-match reaction as the Blues finally get a home game on at the Deva.