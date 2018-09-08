Over a month since water ingress caused severe damage to the Swansway Chester Stadium, Chester FC return to home turf this afternoon.
Four postponements have seen the Blues forced to play catch up with the rest of the National League North and they have played just twice since the 8-1 humbling at Blyth Spartans the day before the torrential downpour that affected the stadium.
Two solid weeks work round the clock has seen the damage repaired, with new CCTV and PA systems in place and the game given the go-ahead on Thursday afternoon after a safety certificate was granted.
Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Chester entertain a Bradford (Park Avenue) side that currently sit third in the National League North.
But buoyed by their late leveller at Guiseley seven days previous, Chester arrive into the game with some confidence restored, although their injury and suspension woes haven't made matters easy.
We'll bring you all the buil-up, team news, match action and post-match reaction as the Blues finally get a home game on at the Deva.
Key Events
In the family
Bradfford (Park Avenue) striker Jake Beesley is the son of former Chester defender Paul Beesley. Also, Shane Killock is the brother of ex-Blues defender Ross. Both in the BPA starting line up today.
Tipping down
But the pitch looks fine.
The teams are in
Chester team
Shenton, Dom Smalley, Grand, Burton, Moran, Howson, Mooney, Stopforth, Dudley, Hughes, Mahon.
Subs. Deane Smalley, Thomson, Pritchard, Noble, Jordan.
Heading to the ground from Chester? Traffic news
A note to fans travelling here today.
In position
Pre-match tunes
Mad for it.
Injury update
We’re still awaiting team news but there were some doubts ahead of today’s game.
Skipper Scott Burton was withdrawn in the second half of the 1-1 draw at Guiseley last weekend with a recurrence of his calf injury but was expected to be in contention to feature today, as was striker Deane Smalley, nursing a knock, whose international clearance has now been received.
George Green is edging closer to fitness but won’t be involved while Danny Livesey is out still with concussion while Matty Waters and John Pritchard are both doubts.
Gary Roberts has one more game of his suspension to serve.
Bower not worried
Bradford (Park Avenue) boss Mark Bower insists the previous uncertainty of where today’s game against Chester FC could have been played has not had an impact on his side.
The Avenue will be the first visiting team to the Swansway Chester Stadium in more than a month for a 3pm kick-off in the National League North.
The Blues have not played at home since the opening day of the season following a succession of away games after water damage following a heavy downpour affected the club’s PA and CCTV systems.
It rendered the Swansway Chester Stadium without a valid safety certificate, which meant it could not host home games until repairs had been made and standards had been satisfied.
After several weeks of hard work included fitting new PA and CCTV systems – involving the installation of more than 100 speakers and two miles worth of cabling – it was finally confirmed that today’s game would indeed go ahead at the home of the Blues.
Here’s what their manager had to say and HERE is the full story.
All we’re focused on is their team. A lot of them have knocked around at this level for years, so we know what to expect.
Talking all things Chester
The Chester Chronicle’s True Blue Podcast returned this week.
Blues reporter Dave Powell was joined by Dee 106.3’s Shane Pinnington and BBC Radio Merseyside’s Shane Pinnington to discuss the game getting the green light, the club’s recently published financial accounts, nominations for the CFU board and a preview of today’s game.
After some pre-match listening? You can catch the show in the link in the story HERE.
A new addition
Chester FC yesterday added to their ranks ahead of today’s clash with the signing of former Morecambe winger Luke Jordan from Ramsbottom United.
The 19-year-old is expected to go straight into the match day squad for today’s game.
HERE is the full story.
Welcome
We’re back at home!
It’s been a long month with no football at the Swansway Chester Stadium but the Blues are back on home turf this afternoon at long last.
Some sterling work has been done these past few weeks by volunteers and contractors alike to get Chester in a position to host home games again after the water damage that occurred at the stadium last month wreaked havoc with their plans, forcing the postponement of four matches.
But it’s back to normality for the Blues today and a visit from a Bradford (Park Avenue) side who have started the National League North season in fine form and sit third in the table.
We’ll bring you all the action as it happens from the Deva throughout the afternoon as well as all the post-match reaction as it happens.
COYB!