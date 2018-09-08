Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bernard Morley believes Chester FC broke down the most organised side in the National League North by putting five past Bradford (Park Avenue) but hopes the Blues can rectify errors at the back.

Playing their first game back at the Swansway Chester Stadium since the opening day of the season, the Blues took all three points against the Yorkshire side, who sit third in the table, as Morley and Anthony Johnson's side recorded the second win of the campaign.

The Blues had initially gone behind inside three minutes after Ben McKenna gave the visitors the lead, before Dan Mooney, Anthony Dudley and Craig Mahon handed the home side the advantage.

Oli Johnson reduced the deficit before the break and Jake Beesley levelled proceedings after half-time.

But a second Mooney goal and Dudley's penalty just before the break ensured the Blues took all of the spoils.

Morley was pleased with the performance he saw from his side and the five times they found the back of the net against a team he believes is the best organised in the National League North.

But the joint-Blues boss also expressed concern over their defensive frailties and the mistakes made by some in the squad.

"It’s a great performance, the fans have got their money’s worth. We scored five goals, we conceded three, 14 goals in three or four games and it can only get better for us," he said.

"You’re not going to play against a side all season that was organised as them. They’ve got great experience, with age comes its positives but there’s also negatives to it.

"We had five or six lads that really pushed on in that last 20 minutes and the attacking stuff we’ve displayed in that last 20 minutes was really good and it’s those fitness levels that are showing.

"We’ve not had as many games as what other sides have had so there’s signs there that we can improve on.

"They’ve won five games before today, drawn two, and lost one, so it was always going to be a tough game. But they’ve lost as many as we have now, so it’s important that we have that belief.

"Forget the mistakes that we’ve made today, rectify them like I said in training or from now until the next game, and try and put that right and get another three points on Tuesday night.

"Unfortunately, one or two had great games last week and you just don’t see the same players that put that performance in this week. But I think collectively, as a back five, it weren’t good enough.

"There’s one or two players we’ve seen today that we’ve not worked with before, it might be daunting for them. They might not be able to play for the crowd, they might not be able to play the occasion.

"I ain’t making excuses for them, I’m just saying what I see. They know that, I’ve just said to them in there, there’s no point in screaming and shouting at players that actually know and acknowledge that they’ve made mistakes.

"If they continue to make the same mistakes, they won’t be a Chester player for long, they know that, we all know that."

The Blues are next in action on Tuesday evening against FC United of Manchester at the Swansway Chester Stadium.