The early bird season ticket offer has been extended by Chester FC as a result of the demand created by next weekend’s friendly against Liverpool FC.

The Blues will take on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on Saturday, July 7, at the Swansway Chester Stadium in what will be the first game which joint bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson will take charge of.

The club announced in April that season ticket prices to see the Blues in the National League North would be reduced from those paid by fans during last season’s campaign which ended in relegation to English football’s sixth tier.

The offer for early bird prices on season tickets had been due to end today, with general sales beginning on Monday, while the club has also set up a direct debit scheme for supporters who want to spread the cost out .

But the Blues have announced that due to how busy the ticket office has been for next weekend’s hotly anticipated game against the Premier League side - who have made the gesture of allowing Chester to keep 100% of the gate receipts - the early bird offer has now been extended until 4pm on Thursday, July 5.

A statement on the Chester FC website said: “As the ticket office have been inundated with sales of tickets for the friendly match against Liverpool, throughout the week, we appreciate that not everyone will have been able to renew their season tickets at the fantastic prices on offer.

“Therefore the decision has been made to extend the early bird offer until next Thursday.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their patience this week, we know that it has been a very busy week in the ticket office and our fantastic team of volunteers have been working extremely hard to ensure everyone gets served in the quickest time possible.”

The ticket office at the Swansway Chester Stadium will be open from 10am-4pm this week on Saturday, June 30, Monday, July 2, Tuesday, July 3, Wedenesday, July 4, Thursday, July 5, and Friday, July 6.

To check the early bird season ticket prices, click HERE .