Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will receive 100% of the gate receipts from next month's friendly clash with Champions League runners-up Liverpool FC after the Reds decided to aid the Blues' cause.

Jurgen Klopp will be sending a strong side of first team players not on World Cup duty for the game at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday, July 7, with the game the first of Chester's pre-season schedule and the first of Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Blues reign.

A sell-out of around 4,500 is expected and Liverpool have sold out of their allocation, housed in the South Stand and Swettenham Chemists Stand, and only limited standing tickets on the Harry McNally Terrace remain for Blues fans after the tickets went on general sale at the ground yesterday morning.

And the Blues will receive all of the monies from the eagerly anticipated clash.

"It is a great gesture from Liverpool and we will receive 100% of the gate receipts," said Chester chairman David Harrington-Wright.

"We have hosted their under-23s and women's team here and we have a great relationship with them and they have been absolutely first class with us, they really have.

"Liverpool also know that they will be playing on a superb surface and that has been a major plus in them wanting to use us time and again and we are grateful for the support we have received from them over this and the gesture of allowing us to keep the profits from the game.

"It will be a hugely exciting day. Liverpool have told us they will be bringing a strong squad of first teamers, those who haven't been at the World Cup."

New Liverpool signings Naby Keita and Fabinho could make their Reds' debuts while the likes of Loris Karius, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner and Virgil Van Dijk could all feature.

Queues formed from early yesterday morning at the Deva and, in sweltering heat, volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the day to serve customers, selling not only tickets for the Liverpool game but also plenty of season tickets.

And Harrington-Wright was full of praise for the volunteers who gave up their time to aid the cause.

"I was down at the ground yesterday and what those volunteers did was unbelievable, they really did exceed themselves," he said.

"It was boiling hot and they worked non-stop to keep the tickets flying out and there wasn't a moan or a grumble, they showed just what this football club is all about and what it is built on. If anyone has anything bad to say about these wonderful volunteers then send them my way.

"They were literally giving blood for the football club. People were cutting themselves on paper in the office as tickets were flying and we were trying to cope with the demand. They coped superbly and they did themselves and the football club proud and they deserve to be recognised and appreciated for what they do for us."

Chester have been through the wringer these past 18 months or so.

The financial meltdown of January where the club came perilously close to going under before fans rallied and raised over £100,000, saw the Blues on their knees.

Relegation to the National League North was confirmed and Marcus Bignot sacked as manager, with the City Fans United board left to answer some searching questions about just where the football club was heading.

But the appointment of successful management duo Morley and Johnson, who won the National League North title with Salford City last season, has helped reinvigorate the Blues fan base and the generous £1m donation from businessman Stuart Murphy to improve the club's infrastructure has given the club a further boost.

"The place feels like it is buzzing again," said Harrington-Wright.

"We've come from a dark place and mistakes were made but we feel like we are heading in the right direction again and that we are making strides forward.

"Football fans are positive in pre-season, that's always a given. But we feel like there is some justification for the positivity around the place now and it really is a great place to be around again.

"We've had to endure a lot but we have brighter days on the horizon and there is reason to be excited."