Chester FC chairman David Harrington-Wright is confident that the Blues will be able to play their home game with Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

It’s now over a month since Chester last played a home game at their home ground after water ingress at the Deva caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to critical parts of the infrastrucutre of the stadium, leading to the postponement of four games.

New electrics, CCTV and a PA system have all had to be installed in order for the club to have a safety certificate and, with the last part of the yesterday.

And with the Safety Advisory Group due in tomorrow to inspect the work, chairman Harrington-Wright is confident that a safety certificate will be in place in time for the National League’s imposed deadline and that the game this weekend can go ahead at the stadium as planned, not at an alternative venue.

“The PA is being installed on today and the Safety Advisory Group are coming in on Thursday,” said the Blues chairman.

“I’m as confident as I can be in this situation and we don’t envisage any issues, but everything is dependent on the safety certificate being granted.

“There has been a lot of hard work to get to this point and to be in a position where we are confident of getting this game on at home as planned.

“You can never be 100% certain on something, just as you can’t be 100% certain a new TV you buy will work when you switch it on. But we’ve had professionals come in and install all the new equipment, guys who know what they are doing.

“All the wiring is new and we are confident that we’ll be in a position to play the game against Bradford (Park Avenue) here on Saturday.

“There are cosmetic things that won’t get done before then but that won’t see a game postponed. All the necessary work has been done and now we just need it to be signed off.”

The National League had initially requested that a decision be made earlier this week, something that would not have allowed time to get a safety certificate in place.

Contingency plans were put into action and it is understood that discussions had taken place with League Two side Macclesfield Town over the potential use of their Moss Rose stadium for the weekend clash after a request from Chester and Bradford to reverse the game was rejected by the League.

The National League afforded Chester more time, though, and set a deadline of Thursday afternoon to be notified of Chester’s safety certificate approval, but the Blues have still had to make sure that they have contingency plans in place.

“We’ll be getting a game on and discussions have taken place to make sure that we have a contingency plan in place,” said Harrington-Wright.

“But what we are working towards, and what we are confident of achieving is getting a home game on at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s been a testing time and hopefully we can move forward.”