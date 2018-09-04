Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC could host Bradford (Park Avenue) at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday.

Yesterday it looked like the Blues would be heading to Macclesfield Town's Moss Rose ground for this weekend's clash after the National League rejected the proposal of the teams reversing the fixture to Bradford's Horsfall Stadium, which had been agreed by both clubs.

The League were keen for a quick decision from the Blues on the state of play with regards to work on the stadium and Chester had held positive talks with Macclesfield Town to play the game there as a last resort.

But it is understood that the League have now afforded the Blues some extra time to get the work completed, tested and for a safety certificate to be in place, giving the Blues a healthy chance of getting the game on at the Deva on Saturday.

The water ingress suffered at the stadium on August 12 after torrential rain has wreaked havoc with the football club's schedule, forcing the postponement of four games.

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage were caused with a new PA system and CCTV system needing to be fitted as well as new wiring throughout the main stand.

Work has been ongoing for the past two weeks and the club are hopeful that the work will be completed today and that there will be sufficient time for the systems to be tested and for a safety certificate to be granted.

Should there be a hold up with regards to any of the above then the prospect of playing the game at Macclesfield remains a possibility.